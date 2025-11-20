Savills is proud to be showcasing its portfolio of landmark residential developments at Cityscape Global 2025, currently taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre from 17–20 November. With over 500 exhibitors and the finest residences from 120 countries, Cityscape Global remains one of the leading stages for exceptional urban living. At Hall 3, Stand G22, Savills is unveiling a curated selection of luxury developments that redefine global prime living, from Hyde Park’s most coveted address in London to couture-inspired living on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

For Saudi investors, London remains a market of enduring appeal. “London’s long-term attraction for high-net-worth families is built on stability, trust and global relevance,” says Andrew Hawkins, Head of Global Residential Development Sales at Savills. “It remains a safe, transparent and highly regulated environment for wealth preservation, offering access to exceptional education, lifestyle and investment opportunities. Through Savills’ global platform, our Saudi clients also benefit from seamless access to the world’s most important luxury residential markets - from London and Europe to the US and Asia- ensuring they can diversify with confidence while maintaining strong cultural and commercial ties.”

At Cityscape, Savills is presenting some of London’s most distinctive addresses. Park Modern by Fenton Whelan, overlooking Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, sets a new benchmark for super-prime living with expansive park views, wellness amenities and hotel-style services. The development offers 57 residences, including three trophy penthouses and two mews houses, with interiors curated by Fenton Whelan’s award-winning design studio. Among the highlights is a fully dressed five-bedroom penthouse spanning 5,580 sq.ft, complete with a 1,745 sq.ft wrap-around terrace and uninterrupted views of Hyde Park and Kensington Palace Gardens. Prices range from SAR 8.8 million to SAR 247.7 million.

In Kensington, 100 Kensington by Seven Capital rises as the tallest residential tower ever built in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. This striking new icon offers panoramic views across London’s skyline, designer interiors by Conran and Partners, and a lifestyle defined by world-class amenities including a double-height concierge atrium, landscaped podium gardens, private cinema and wellness zones. Guide prices start from SAR 4.3 million.

Savills is also showcasing Dubai’s most anticipated branded developments. The world’s first Maison Margiela Residences on Palm Jumeirah brings couture to architecture, offering just 25 residences with private beach access, and panoramic sea views. Residents will enjoy an art gallery, Margiela Café, yoga pavilion and bespoke concierge services, with prices ranging from SAR 16.8 million to SAR 132.6 million. Meanwhile, Mr. C Residences Downtown blends timeless Italian elegance from the fourth generation of Cipriani hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Rising 71 stories, this architectural icon offers panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and Arabian Gulf, with amenities including Bellini Bar, private cinema, holistic spa, and a world class gym facility. Prices start from SAR 8.6 million.

According to Savills latest research, Dubai continues to see a strong influx of high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking premium and branded residences. The city remains the most active global market for branded residential developments and is projected to account for around 40% of all such schemes in the Middle East and Africa by 2031. Savills’ analysis also points to a 31% year-on-year increase in transactions above AED 10 million in Q1 2025, indicating sustained appetite for prime assets across the region’s luxury real estate market.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency – Middle East, Savills, said: “Cityscape Global Saudi Arabia is an exceptional platform to showcase the depth of Savills’ regional and international expertise. We are seeing extraordinary interest from Saudi investors in prime UAE developments, driven by Dubai’s position as a global hub for lifestyle, business, and wealth diversification. At Cityscape, we are presenting some of the most iconic projects in the Emirates, including branded residences that combine architectural innovation with world-class hospitality. These developments reflect the quality, security, and long-term value that our clients demand, and through Savills’ global network, we ensure they have access to the very best opportunities both in the UAE and across the world.”

With a network of over 700 offices worldwide and more than four decades in the Middle East, Savills continues to bridge global markets and empower investors with bespoke consultancy and privileged access to prime residential assets. “Savills is proud to be part of Cityscape Global Saudi Arabia, a platform that brings together the most influential voices in real estate and urban development,” adds Ramzi Darwish, Head of Savills Saudi Arabia. “Our presence reflects Savills commitment to delivering world-class advisory services and connecting clients with exceptional opportunities across international markets.”

Visitors to Cityscape can meet Savills global experts at Hall 3, Stand G22 and discover how to secure their next property in London, Dubai and beyond.

About Savills Middle East

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

