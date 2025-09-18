Savills Middle East has brought to market one of Dubai’s largest and most lavish homes, Villa Capri in Hills View, Dubai Hills Estate. This extraordinary turnkey mega-mansion sits on an elevated plot overlooking the first hole of the Dubai Hills Golf Course and spans 38,000 square feet across a basement, ground, first floor, and rooftop terrace.

The home includes eight bedrooms with an expansive master suite and two junior suites, multiple staff quarters, a ten-car basement garage, and a full suite of amenities such as a spa and wellness area, gym, private cinema, cigar lounge, and entertainment basement. Ceiling heights reach up to five meters, and the landscaped garden features water elements and a temperature-controlled swimming pool designed for hosting. The interiors are furnished with pieces from Minotti, Hermès, Visionnaire, and Loro Piana, complemented by museum-grade artwork displayed throughout. The asking price is AED 265,335,000, making Villa Capri a standout addition to Dubai’s ultra-prime property market and one of the largest properties in the Dubai Hills Estate area.

Villa Capri is one of Savills’ largest luxury listings in Dubai and comes to market at a time of continued strength in the city’s ultra-prime residential sector. Dubai Hills ranked as the second most active villa community for transactions above AED 10 million in 2024, according to Savills’ Dubai Prime Residential Report 2025. Dubai also leads globally in attracting high-net-worth individuals, with the Savills Dynamic Wealth Index placing the emirate first for creating and drawing wealth.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency – Middle East at Savills, said: “Dubai Hills Estate has firmly established itself as one of Dubai’s most desirable residential communities. Villa Capri is a standout property not only for its scale and design but also for the quality of lifestyle it offers. We are continuing to see strong demand for ultra-prime homes in Dubai from both local and international buyers. The steady price growth and healthy yields in Dubai Hills Estate show that the market remains attractive for investors as well as end-users looking for a long-term home in one of Dubai’s most prestigious addresses.”

Villa Capri reflects the evolution of Dubai’s ultra-prime property market, where demand for trophy homes remains at record levels. With limited supply and sustained international interest, Savills expects a strong appetite for properties of this calibre. Viewings are available upon request.

