Strong footfall, flagship brand openings, and measurable sustainability milestones cement Savills Egypt’s position as a property management leader.

Cairo, Egypt – Savills Egypt Property Management reported EGP 2.76 billion in tenant sales across its managed portfolio in 2024, according to its latest “Key Highlights: Property Management” report. The performance reflects the company’s strategic focus on tenant experience, operational efficiency, and sustainability-driven asset enhancement.

Exceptional Scale and Operational Results

Managing nine major mixed-use properties across Egypt, Savills Egypt served nearly 17 million consumers in 2024. The team oversaw 738 tenants, facilitated 120 new store openings, and organized 102 events that collectively attracted more than 1.75 million visitors. In addition, over 13,000 operational service tickets were resolved, underscoring the company’s responsiveness and on-the-ground presence.

ESG Commitments Translated into Action

Environmental and resource-saving results across the portfolio were at the core of Savills Egypt’s track record in 2024. At one of Savills’ managed properties, 83% of waste was recycled, while water consumption was reduced by 16% through the implementation of flow regulators and automated irrigation. Despite a 7% increase in occupancy, electricity usage was reduced by 2% via smart programming and systems integration.

Renewable energy adoption also gained ground, with 11.4% of the property’s electricity sourced from solar PV panels. EV infrastructure was expanded with 12 charging stations and two e-mobility docking sites for bikes and scooters. The introduction of a Building Management System (BMS) in chilled water stations led to savings of 9.5% in electricity, 21.3% in gas, and 12% in water compared to 2023.

Social impact initiatives included annual charity bazaars and booths, as well as community engagement through recycled art workshops and installations.

Leadership Perspective

“This year’s achievements are the result of close collaboration with our clients, tenants, and community partners,” said Corina Stamate, Head of Property Management at Savills Egypt. “We’re proud not just of the sales figures or event footfall, but of how we’ve embedded sustainability, innovation, and experience into every aspect of our operations. Property management today is about creating destinations people want to be part of.”

Retail Innovation and First-to-Market Concepts

Savills Egypt’s managed assets welcomed a series of first-to-market retail concepts in 2024. These included Africa’s first Chuck E-Cheese, Cairo’s first indoor padel facility, and the first

branches of SSS outlet, Lotus Car concept store and Smart Car showroom in Egypt, among others. The portfolio also introduced the first Carrefour in the New Administrative Capital and hosted flagship openings for Aubaine London, Daily Dose, and Passionelle, alongside the debut of Kamelizer’s co-working space in West Cairo.

Activating Destinations Through Events and Culture

Savills Egypt also turned its properties into thriving destinations through large-scale events and entertainment activations. The LA (Lydia Akram) Market drew over 25,000 visitors, while the Lokamania Bazaar attracted more than 20,000. Entertainment programming included Rodeo Misr and exclusive premieres of “The Goats” and “Beyond the Tank” in partnership with Vodafone, among others. Coupled with various activations and marketing campaigns, Savills Egypt was able to attract 17 million consumers across its managed properties in 2024.

Looking Ahead

Savills Egypt remains focused on advancing sustainability, elevating tenant experiences, and expanding its management capabilities across the country. Plans for 2025 include the launch of new service lines across the property management business, the expansion of Savills’ portfolio, specifically in towards East Cairo, as well as the introduction of corporate and demise services.

