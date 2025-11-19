Dubai, UAE — Savills Middle East has listed an exclusive, fully upgraded, full-floor penthouse at The Lana Residences – Dorchester Collection in Business Bay. Business Bay continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential and investment districts, driven by its central location, strong waterfront setting and proximity to major commercial and lifestyle destinations. This rare penthouse stands out as one of Dubai’s most exceptional ready homes, combining bespoke enhancements, distinguished interiors and sweeping views over the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa.

The Lana Residences, part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection, is one of Dubai’s most architecturally distinct residential addresses, offering a private sanctuary along the waterfront. Residents benefit from refined design, five-star hospitality standards and seamless hotel-level services that elevate the experience of living in this exclusive development.

A Fully Upgraded Signature Penthouse

Occupying 6,233 sq ft, this full-floor penthouse was originally configured as a four-bedroom layout and has been transformed into a spacious three-bedroom plus maid’s residence, maximising flow, natural light, and entertaining space. The property is fully upgraded with premium finishes, refined textures, and high-end furnishings. It features Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances, expansive living and dining areas, a show kitchen paired with a prep kitchen for private dining, an impressive terrace that frames panoramic views of the canal and Burj Khalifa, luxurious walk-in wardrobes, a grand double-height foyer, a sophisticated 10-seater dining space, and four dedicated parking spaces. The result is an ultra-luxury penthouse tailored for buyers who value craftsmanship, privacy, and thoughtful design.

Residents of The Lana Residences also enjoy access to an infinity pool, a world-class fitness centre, premium spa and wellness services, concierge and valet support, fine dining destinations, a signature lobby, and dedicated children’s facilities.

Upgraded Ready Homes Rising in Demand

Dubai’s luxury property market continues to experience heightened interest in fully upgraded ready homes, with buyers increasingly seeking turnkey residences that offer immediate usability and elevated design without renovation timelines. This shift is especially prominent within the prime and ultra-prime apartment segment, where quality and finish have become key differentiators for buyers.

Market activity further reinforces the strength of the apartment sector. According to the Savills Dubai Residential Market Report Q3 2025,, apartments accounted for 86 per cent of all transactions during Q3, continuing the steady rise observed throughout the year.

“The Lana Residences is one of Dubai’s most exclusive addresses, and this penthouse represents the very best of fully upgraded luxury living,” said Alec James Smith, Director of Sales and Leasing at Savills Middle East. “Buyers today want a home that is ready from day one, finished to a high standard and supported by exceptional services. This residence delivers that level of quality. Fully upgraded penthouses of this calibre have become some of the most sought-after assets in Dubai’s ready home market, attracting interest from both regional and international buyers looking for something truly standout.”

To view the property listing online on the Savills Website, please follow this link – https://search.savills.com/ae/en/property-detail/uaegyap40998s

About Savills Middle East

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.