Dubai, UAE – Savills Middle East, in collaboration with Range Developments, has successfully concluded the sale of a renovated residence in Al Barari for AED 62,500,000. The transaction was led by Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Sales, and Christopher Timoney, Associate Director at Savills, further reinforcing Savills' track record in Dubai’s prime residential sector.

The villa stands as one of the most distinguished residences within the exclusive Silk Leaf enclave, offering over 21,450 square feet of built-up area on a 16,500-square-foot plot. Sold fully furnished, the eight-bedroom home spans four levels and features a rooftop terrace, landscaped garden, basement leisure area, private swimming pool, and views of greenery and water features.

This landmark sale follows a series of major transactions in Al Barari, including the AED 80 million sale of a renovated villa by BCI, as well as a number of custom-built homes exceeding AED 100 million. Christopher Timoney, Associate Director at Savills Middle East and Al Barari Area Specialist, commented:

“Previously off the radar for many people, since private developers have started delivering renovated homes to a European luxury standard, we are seeing demand outstretch supply of these trophy homes. The appeal stems from the size, amenities, and exclusivity of the community.”

With demand for premium, design-led homes continuing to grow, Al Barari has become a preferred destination for UHNW buyers seeking space, privacy, and architectural distinction.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Sales at Savills Middle East, commented:

“Al Barari has firmly established itself as one of Dubai’s most desirable residential communities. This sale reflects sustained demand for quality homes in low-density, design-led environments and underlines the area's growing appeal among high-net-worth buyers.”

