Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has increased its operational performance during the first quarter of 2025. The airline transported over nine million guests; a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. It also operated over 48,100 scheduled and additional flights, increasing by 3%, with total flight hours exceeding 143,600.

Saudia transported over four million guests on domestic flights during the first quarter, marking a 12% year-on-year increase. The airline operated 27,100 domestic flights—a 4% rise compared to the same period last year—with total flight hours reaching 44,200.

On international routes, Saudia carried five million guests, an 8% increase, across 20,900 flights—up 2%—with total flight hours reaching 99,400.

The airline’s outstanding performance, reflected in increased guest numbers and flight operations, is attributed to the success of its flexible operating model, which adapts effectively throughout the year and during peak seasons to provide additional seating capacity in response to demand. This is further supported by a modern fleet and highly qualified national talent, enabling efficient operations aligned with the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

In addition to its commitment to increasing guest numbers and bringing the world to the Kingdom, Saudia is also adopting an integrated strategy that includes enhancing the travel experience through innovative initiatives. These include a comprehensive suite of services available through its website and smartphone apps, featuring AI-enhanced virtual assistant technology that supports guests from the moment they consider traveling until after their arrival. In addition, it offers a range of ground and air services designed to exceed expectations and enrich the overall travel experience.

It’s worth noting that Saudia ranked first globally in both departure and arrival on-time performance (OTP) according to Cirium’s March 2025 report—an independent aviation analytics company. The airline achieved an impressive 94.07% on-time arrival rate and 94% for departures, underscoring its commitment to operational efficiency.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.