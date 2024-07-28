Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has topped the list of global airlines for on-time performance, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site Cirium for June 2024. The report indicates that Saudia achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.22% and an on-time departure rate of 88.73%, operating 16,133 flights across its network of over 100 destinations on four continents. This achievement is particularly notable given that June is a peak travel month due to the Hajj and summer travel seasons.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, highlighted, “This accomplishment is a realization of our strategic goals to enhance operational efficiency and quality through continuous improvements in flight scheduling and the implementation of the best digital solutions and systems for operations management. Maintaining a high level of on-time performance requires significant effort, as it involves overcoming numerous operational challenges in the aviation industry, such as weather conditions, high temperatures, technical issues, and other airport-related factors. I express my gratitude to all Saudia employees for their diligent work in maintaining the national flag carrier's operational excellence.”

Saudia has consistently been among the top ten global airlines for on-time performance since last year, demonstrating its commitment to providing the highest standards of quality and air safety. Its operations are managed through the largest Integrated Operation Control Center (IOCC) of its kind in the Middle East, which operates within a comprehensive system involving all sectors and group companies. Additionally, the center utilizes the latest technologies for aircraft communications, ensuring smooth operations by monitoring all procedures related to aircraft takeoff and landing in real time at all domestic and international stations.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com