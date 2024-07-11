Jeddah – Saudia Group, through Saudia and flyadeal, announced the addition of 8 new daily flights from Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam to Abha. This strategic move underscores the Group’s dedication to bolstering domestic tourism and aligning with the Saudi Tourism Authority’s efforts to promote Abha as a premier destination during “Aseer Season” and “Saudi Summer” campaigns.

Saudia has increased its daily flights to Abha from 14 to 19, marking a notable 35.71% growth. Additionally, flyadeal has expanded its daily operations from 14 to 17 flights, reflecting a 21.42% increase. These enhancements are made possible through a modern and efficient fleet of 176 aircraft.

This expansion is a key part of Saudia Group’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s tourism offerings and attracting global visitors. By increasing flight frequencies and seat capacity, Saudia Group seeks to meet the rising demand for travel, further enriching the domestic tourism experience.

Saudia Group remains dedicated to strengthening its role in national tourism programs and fostering partnerships that bring the world closer to the Kingdom.

-Ends-

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 12 strategic business units, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com