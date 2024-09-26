Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national flag carrier, has announced a strategic partnership with Shahid, the leading Arabic streaming platform by MBC GROUP. This collaboration will deliver over 150 hours of exclusive entertainment content to Saudia’s BEYOND in-flight entertainment system.

This initiative reflects with Saudia’s dedication to showcasing local and Arabic content in line with its new era which aims to engage the senses of guests with Saudi culture. Guests will have access to a diverse range of Shahid’s top titles, including “Qissati,” “Mawdouea A’aeli,” “Saffah al Giza,” and “Ghaseel.” Additionally, Shahid’s content will be subtitled, ensuring a premium entertainment experience for non-Arabic-speaking guests.

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer for Saudia Group, stated: “We are delighted to feature Shahid’s premiere content on our new BEYOND entertainment system, enabling our guests to enjoy the world’s largest digital platform for original Arabic-language content. This strategic partnership underscores Saudia’s commitment to enhancing local and regional content within our in-flight entertainment experience.

He continued: “We look forward to expanding this partnership further, bringing even more of Shahid’s exceptional entertainment offerings to our guests.”

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid, said: “At Shahid, we are immensely proud of our partnership with Saudia, one of the Kingdom’s most iconic brands, and a major force in the region. Our shared vision and goals in delivering top-tier services and entertainment to our customers make this collaboration particularly meaningful. This partnership will enable us to reach a broader audience, further expanding our offerings and extending the reach of our brand”.

She continued: “We are thrilled to present a carefully curated selection of Shahid’s award-winning and distinguished content to Saudia, providing customers with the opportunity to enjoy some of our leading programmes and original Arabic productions, available year-round, including during peak travel seasons and holidays.”

BEYOND, Saudia’s innovative in-flight entertainment system, features over 5,000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, international and regional films and TV shows, as well as a library of E-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline. Saudia Group is committed to amplifying local content and voices and supporting local production in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its Saudization goals.

MBC GROUP is the leading and largest media organisation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com