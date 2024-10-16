Riyadh – Saudia Cargo has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to enhance logistics services and air cargo operations supporting the establishment of AlUla as a global destination through enhancing its air cargo capabilities.

This strategic partnership will focus on streamlining air cargo operations, optimizing air cargo transport, exchanging strategic insights, and developing innovative logistics solutions that will support projects and infrastructure in the region.

Saudia Cargo and RCU will work together to ensure logistical services are of a high standard and will remain responsive to the demands of AlUla’s growing and dynamic market. These services will include providing logistical support for key events and initiatives in AlUla through shipping and supply operations; engaging relevant regulatory entities as well as launching joint marketing campaigns to promote AlUla as a global destination; developing competitive pricing proposals for air cargo services; and organizing workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions to enhance logistics capabilities among the two parties.

Hashim alSharif, Vice President of Strategy and Transformation at Saudia Cargo commented: “This agreement comes in light of Saudia Cargo’s emphasis towards strengthening partnerships with various sectors and bodies to support multiple aspects such as tourism and entertainment by harnessing all logistical capabilities.” He also added, “We are thrilled to announce this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) as we aim to optimize the operational performance of AlUla Airport in terms of cargo services, and working with our partners to strengthen AlUla’s position as a destination that attracts visitors from all over the world.”

Representing a significant investment in the future of AlUla, the new partnership leverages Saudia Cargo’s logistics and cargo expertise to directly contribute to the sustainable development of AlUla as a global tourism destination and underscores the company’s dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals through fostering economic growth through key strategic partnerships.