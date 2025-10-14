Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Hail Region, Saudia Cargo, the leading national air cargo carrier, and the Hail Region Development Authority (HRDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing air cargo and logistics services and supporting comprehensive development across the Hail region.

His Royal Highness praised the unlimited support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to develop the logistics services sector across all regions of Saudi Arabia, commending Hail’s growing role as a major logistics hub. He highlighted the region’s strategic initiatives and partnerships as key enablers in achieving Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives for economic diversification and sustainable development.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to leverage their combined capabilities to support economic growth in the region. The agreement covers several key areas, including aligning strategic objectives, introducing special shipping rates to stimulate regional exports, supporting logistics initiatives, facilitating information exchange, and launching joint projects. It also includes coordinated marketing efforts to promote Hail’s agricultural and tourism seasons, with the aim of improving the overall customer experience across the region.

Eng. Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, stated that this agreement represents an important strategic step in the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening logistics services across the Kingdom. He emphasized that this partnership will create significant opportunities, foster a more efficient and competitive logistics environment in Hail, and contribute to sustainable job creation and a supportive local economy.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah Al Abdul-Jabbar, CEO of the Hail Region Development Authority, affirmed that this collaboration marks a strategic milestone in realizing Hail’s full potential as a key logistics hub. He added that the MoU will help attract investments, create opportunities, and enhance the efficiency of trade and exports from the region.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.

About Hail Region Development Authority

Hail Region Development Authority is one of the financially and administratively independent government authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established on April 29, 2002, it is responsible for the comprehensive planning and development of the province in various fields, including urban, population, economic, developmental, social, cultural, environmental, transportation, and digital infrastructure. The authority also focuses on providing the province's needs for public services and facilities and overseeing their implementation in coordination with relevant entities to enable the region's prosperity and enhance the quality of life.