Saudia Group and "WalaOne" platform have signed a partnership that allows "WalaOne" customers to convert their points into miles in the Alfursan program and benefit from the travel benefits it offers. The agreement was signed by Essam Mohammed Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing at Saudia Group, and Eng. Obada Khalid, Head of Business Unit at "WalaOne".

Commenting on the partnership, Essam Akhonbay said: "We welcome the addition of "WalaOne" to the Alfursan family of partners, and we believe that this partnership will enrich the program and allow us to reach a wider customer base. We always strive to provide innovative benefits and services that meet the needs of our customers and add value to their trips, especially since the Alfursan program is considered one of the best loyalty programs in the airline sector in the region."

"We are pleased to announce this fruitful partnership with the Alfursan program of Saudia Group, and we are confident that it will enrich the experience of our customers and provide them with new opportunities to benefit from their points in the best possible way. This partnership is also a continuation of "WalaOne's" previous partnerships in the travel and tourism sector to enhance the app's customer experience." Eng. Obada Khalid said.

Alfursan members benefit from a range of offers and rewards and get more selected services through the program's global partnerships, which include many banks, hotels, car rentals, telecommunications, retail, services, insurance, and online booking sites, among others, to get more reward miles and additional benefits.

