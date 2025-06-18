Manama, Bahrain – Standard Chartered is proud to announce that it has been named “Wealth Management Platform of the Year – Bahrain” by the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2025. This recognition highlights the Bank's unwavering commitment to client success and its innovative approach to wealth management.

Dr. Boutros Klink, CEO, Standard Chartered, Bahrain, commented: "We are thrilled to be recognised for our efforts to providing world-class financial services. This award is testament of our team's hard work in ensuring our wealth management clients have access to the best possible digital wealth management solutions. We are committed to continuously innovating and enhancing our digital offerings to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our clients."

Standard Chartered is a leading financial institution with a strong focus on customer service, sustainability, and technological innovation. With a global presence spanning 53 markets, the Bank offers a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals and institutions. The Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards aims to acknowledge and honour outstanding entities that are reshaping the retail banking landscape in Asia.

For more information kindly call 17531532 or visit www.sc.com/bh.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

