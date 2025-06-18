Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), announced its successful participation alongside the participation of the Central Bank of Bahrain in the HSBC GCC Exchanges London Conference 2025, held on 16th June in London. The event was attended by a high-level delegation from Bahrain, which included H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, Mr. Yusef Abdullah Al Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, as well as representatives from the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Ministry of Finance and National Economy (MOFNE), and Bahrain Bourse.

Bahrain Bourse leveraged the conference platform to attract international investment and strengthen its relationships with global fund and asset managers. Organized by HSBC, the event brought together senior leaders from all seven GCC stock exchanges and a global network of investors to promote capital market development and showcase the region’s investment opportunities.

As part of the conference agenda, H.E. Khalid Humaidan participated in a Fireside Chat titled “Bahrain’s Financial Sector: Reform Momentum, Market Confidence, and Talent-Led Growth,” moderated by Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC Bahrain. The session underscored Bahrain’s ongoing financial reforms and its strategic emphasis on building market confidence and developing talent as key drivers of growth.

The conference provided an exclusive platform for HSBC clients, institutional stakeholders, and fund managers to engage directly with leaders from the region’s capital markets. It also served as a gateway to explore emerging opportunities across the GCC, with a spotlight on regulatory and market developments.

On the sidelines of the event, Bahrain’s delegation held a series of one-on-one meetings with leading international fund and asset managers. These meetings provided investors with valuable insights into Bahrain’s capital markets, including investment opportunities, listed company performance, and recent regulatory developments aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency. They also provided international investors with the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the companies listed on Bahrain Bourse and to explore the wider investment opportunities within Bahrain’s capital market. Furthermore, listed companies across GCC Exchanges also participated in the one-to-one meetings with fund and asset managers, which included the participation of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) from Bahrain Bourse.

Additionally, on 17th June, Bahrain Bourse participated in a dedicated Senior Traders Forum, engaging directly with senior-level traders from major global asset management firms. The forum facilitated strategic group discussions and direct dialogue, further strengthening institutional investor relations and sharing regional market insights.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the participation, “Bahrain Bourse’s presence at the HSBC GCC Exchanges London Conference 2025 is part of our ongoing commitment to position Bahrain as a gateway for regional and international investment. Our engagement with global asset managers underscores our focus on enhancing investor access, market transparency, and supporting the development of a more dynamic capital market ecosystem in Bahrain.”

Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC Bahrain, said: “Global investors are recalibrating for resilience and the GCC’s balance sheet strength and sophisticated financial markets ecosystem make it a capital magnet. We play a key role in the Bahrain Bourse’s vision to provide a unique suite of innovative and diversified services through it capital markets platforms to serve stakeholders. Most recently we acted as Joint Global Coordinator, Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner on the USD2.5bn dual-tranche bond. We are also supporting the Bahrain Bourse in its quest to drive the ESG mandate for sustainable growth.”

The participation of all GCC exchanges during the roadshow conference underlines the relevance and commitment to promote collaboration, foster partnerships, and drive the growth of capital markets across the GCC region.