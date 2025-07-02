Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic partnership between its AlFursan Loyalty Program and Merit, a leading provider of loyalty solutions. The agreement signed by Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, and Julie Barbier-Leblan, CEO and Co-Founder of Merit, marks the official launch of AlFursan (e-Store), a new platform designed to elevate the loyalty experience for AlFursan members.

The new AlFursan Store allows members to redeem their miles for a wide selection of products across various categories, extending the program’s value beyond traditional flight rewards. It is designed to boost member satisfaction and encourage deeper engagement with the AlFursan Loyalty Program. Merit will be responsible for implementing and operating the store as the exclusive supplier of all redemption merchandise.

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, said: “This is a pivotal milestone in the evolution of AlFursan Loyalty Program. The new AlFursan Store will enrich the member’s experience by providing a greater range of redemption options. Our partnership with Merit also supports our broader objective of continuous innovation and investment in cutting-edge technology to enhance member services.”

Julie Barbier-Leblan, CEO and Co-Founder at Merit: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Saudia. The launch of the AlFursan Store marks an important milestone in our shared vision to redefine loyalty and deliver more meaningful value to members. By expanding access to a growing ecosystem of global and local partners, from retailers, unique merchandise, digital platforms and lifestyle services, we are shaping one of the most comprehensive and rewarding loyalty experiences in the region. This launch is just the beginning of a broader journey to make everyday moments more rewarding and to strengthen the connection between Saudia and its valued AlFursan members.”

AlFursan members enjoy access to a wide range of rewards and exclusive offers through a growing network of global and local partners, including leading banks, hotels, car rental companies, telecom providers, retailers, service platforms, insurance firms, and digital booking sites. With the addition of the e-Store, the program continues to strengthen its position as one of the most rewarding and comprehensive loyalty offerings in the region.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 147 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.