Saudia Academy has taken a significant step toward becoming Leonardo Helicopters’ Authorised Training Centre (ATC) in the Middle East through a strategic partnership with Leonardo Helicopters, marking the launch of a structured global accreditation pathway that strengthens regional aviation capabilities.

This milestone represents a landmark regional achievement and reflects the Academy’s commitment to delivering world-class helicopter aviation training aligned with the highest international standards adopted across Leonardo’s global training academies.

The partnership is based on a formal agreement that initiates a phased qualification process, through which Saudia Academy will progressively align its training systems, infrastructure, and delivery methodologies with Leonardo Helicopters’ authorised training requirements. All training activities will be conducted under the supervision of relevant regulatory authorities, ensuring full compliance with local and international aviation regulations.

Training programs will be delivered using standardised Leonardo-approved curricula, supported by advanced training technologies and modern instructional methodologies, and led by Leonardo-certified instructors, ensuring consistency, quality, and global recognition.

This initiative significantly enhances specialised rotary-wing aviation training in the region by supporting national talent development, improving workforce readiness, enabling effective knowledge transfer, and strengthening aviation safety and operational excellence.

The partnership further reinforces Saudia Academy’s role in supporting national strategic objectives related to the advancement of the aviation and logistics sectors, the localisation of global expertise, and the elevation of professional competencies in line with international best practices.

Through this collaboration, Saudia Academy positions itself as a future regional hub for internationally accredited helicopter aviation training, contributing to the long-term growth, sustainability, and global integration of the Middle East aviation sector.