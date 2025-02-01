Saudi Coffee Company celebrated the successful completion of its second annual Sip of Excellence Competition in partnership with the Alliance for Coffee Excellence at the International Coffee Exhibition

The competition awarded 12 winners a total prize pool of SAR 210,000 and provided them with opportunities to access new markets, bringing high-quality specialty Saudi coffee one step closer to its global potential

RIYADH: The Saudi Coffee Company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the winners of its Saudi Sip of Excellence Competition at the International Coffee Exhibition on January 29, 2025, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Jazan Region.

The exhibition marked the successful conclusion of the second annual Saudi Sip of Excellence Competition, organized in partnership with the global nonprofit Alliance for Coffee Excellence, celebrating Saudi Arabia’s growing reputation as a producer of high-quality specialty coffee.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Jazan Region, alongside coffee professionals from around the world, Saudi government representatives, and regional coffee enthusiasts.

Held at Al-Dear Governorate, the exhibition highlighted the best Saudi coffee has to offer. After an extensive month-long assessment and a rigorous multi-phase selection process, 12 winners were announced among the farmers from Jazan, Al Bahah, Muhayil Aseer, and Rijal Almaa who presented their finest coffees to a distinguished panel of international judges from Alliance for Coffee Excellence. Coffees were cupped and scored according to the standard procedures used by the Alliance of Coffee Excellence, with coffees scoring 80 or above being considered to be specialty.

The winners were awarded a share of the SAR 210,000 prize pool in recognition of excellence in coffee cultivation and production. The winners were announced on a regional basis as follows:

Al-Baha: Jumaam Ahmed Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, score of 87.28

Mahayel Asir: Mohammed Lahiq, score of 87.28

Rijal Almaa: Ali Mohammed Ahmed Al-Khairy, score of 87.44

Jazan: Mohammed Kalfoot Ali Al-Raithi, score of 89.17, also winner at the national level.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khalid N. Abu Theeb, CEO of Saudi Coffee Company, said, “This year’s Saudi Sip of Excellence Competition has set a new benchmark for quality and innovation in Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry. The competition has brought together communities from the southern regions, reaffirming our shared commitment to ensuring a bright future for Saudi coffee. The passion and dedication of our farmers has been inspiring, and we are proud to support their journey toward international recognition.”

With the Saudi Sip of Excellence Competition continuing to expand each year, the Saudi Coffee Company supports efforts to empower the sector by helping Saudi farmers reach global industry standards for high-quality coffee.

About the Saudi Coffee Company (SCC)

Saudi Coffee Company is a PIF-owned company tasked with re-energizing the Saudi coffee sector, from seed to cup, by empowering farmers, roasters, and café owners across Saudi Arabia. Its goal is to transform Saudi Arabia into one of the largest integrated coffee players in the world, securing a self-sufficient future for local industry while sharing Saudi Arabia’s culture with the world.