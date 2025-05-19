Exhibits will span key sectors including visual communication systems, large-format printing, sustainable materials and automation equipment

The expo will highlight a diverse range of exhibitors, including Desert Sign Arabia, National Signage Industrial Company for Energy efficient and Al Rish Al Khaleeji

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As Saudi Arabia’s signage, labelling, paper and packaging industries continue their growth trajectory driven by investments in smart city infrastructure, retail expansion and tourism development, Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo and the inaugural Saudi Paper & Packaging Expo return to Riyadh with an expanded scale and significant offerings.

Running from 20–22 May 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC), the events take place at a critical time for industries poised to benefit from increased demand for digital displays, packaging solutions and sustainable production technologies.

“Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo continues to serve as a vital meeting point for professionals in the signage, print, packaging and paper sectors,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “Following the strong reception to last year’s launch edition, in 2025 the event returns to meet growing market demand and buyers’ interest, supporting the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Facilitating international collaboration

Visitors will have the opportunity to network and engage in business partnerships with 150 exhibitors from over 15 countries, including China, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Italy, India and the United Arab Emirates, representing a broad cross-section of the signage and labelling industry. Participating companies include Desert Sign Arabia, a supplier of premium signage materials, machines and digital solutions; Gulf Sparrows Trading Company – Blue Rhine, a leading manufacturer and supplier of signage, advertising and LED solutions; WellCare Trading Company, a leading total solution provider for large format digital printing, sign equipment's and consumables; and Al Rish Al Khaleeji, a leading provider of high-quality advertising and signage materials. Their presence highlights the sector’s rising importance and the expo’s role as a key meeting point for industry players and solution providers.

“Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo is a vital platform for showcasing innovation and advancing dialogue across the signage and labelling sector. With over 25 years of expertise in digital printing solutions, CMYK remains committed to empowering regional businesses with cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and impactful visual communications that shape the future of customer engagement,” said Mohamed W. Shalaby, Chairman, CMYK.

This year also welcomes a strong lineup of first-time exhibitors making their debut at the show, including Cosign, global leading brand in wayfinding solutions for public buildings; ICON Digital, a Saudi-based provider of advanced digital printing solutions; Current LED Lighting, the official distributor of GE Signage LED Modules and Power Supplies across the MEA and India; Jadara Building Materials for Industries, manufacturer of premium Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP) sheets; and Gulf Promotion Signage & Advertising, a fully equipped, end-to-end signage manufacturer. Their participation reflects the growing interest in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the expo’s role as a key entry point for companies looking to establish and expand their regional presence.

Among the debut participants is Digital Star Machinery & Equipments, a Saudi-based authorised dealer of printing machines, materials and inks, marking their first appearance at the event. Commenting on the exhibition, Jamal Chams Eddin, General Manager of Digital Star Machinery & Equipments, said: “The Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo is a vital platform for showcasing our latest innovations in printing, signage, and digital sheet finishing solutions. As the market evolves, this event allows us to stay connected with industry trends, meet client expectations, and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through localised, technology-driven offerings.”

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transition to a diversified and knowledge-based economy, Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo, co-located with Saudi Paper & Packaging Expo, offers a timely and strategic opportunity for industry players to stay ahead of the curve, discover practical solutions and build beneficial partnerships. By enabling collaboration between local and international brands, the event continues to strengthen the Kingdom’s signage, labelling and packaging sectors, while supporting wider development goals outlined in Vision 2030.

About Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo

Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo is the region’s most important business event for the digital, print, graphic and imaging industries. Attracting senior decision-makers and featuring top manufacturers and suppliers of digital signage, print and graphics, Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo will be a must-attend event for anyone doing business in this rapidly growing sector.

Organized by dmg events, Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo and the inaugural Saudi Paper & Packaging Expo expect 14,000+ attendees from across the Kingdom. The events are set to take place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from 20 – 22 May 2025. Free to attend for industry professionals.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 30+ countries and organizing more than 115 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 650,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, food & beverages, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).