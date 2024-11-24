The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) won the 2024 Japan Tourism Award at the Japan Tourism Expo in Tokyo, held from September 26 to 29, becoming the first tourism entity in the Middle East to receive this recognition. The award was presented for SRSA's "Environmental Protection of Coastal Tourism" initiative.

SRSA received the award in the Executive Committee category for this initiative, which outperformed submissions from multiple government entities, private companies, and non-profit organizations with a global presence in tourism. Competing against more than 119 entries, this recognition underscores the intense competition and the award’s international significance.

The award was presented to SRSA in recognition of its unique initiative, titled "Environmental Protection of Coastal Tourism”, which aims to develop and implement a comprehensive mechanism to protect the marine environment for coastal tourism in the Red Sea. It addresses the environmental challenges posed by coastal tourism and ensures a sustainable and renewable tourism sector.

To achieve this, the initiative will assess the current status of biodiversity and coastal tourism assets, identify environmental risks based on best global practices, and develop strategies to convert acquired experiences and previous studies into effective programs and projects for environmental protection. Additionally, it seeks to establish effective governance that enhances the sustainability of the coastal marine environment and contributes to achieving the desired economic diversification aligned with the goals of Vision 2030.

The award jury described SRSA’s project as distinguished and first of its kind, clearly focusing on sustainable development goals. This is achieved by balancing the protection of the local natural ecosystem with promoting tourism and attracting visitors, aiming to establish a new global standard for tourism.

Furthermore, SRSA has taken tangible steps to launch a roadmap for implementing its project to protect the marine environment for coastal tourism.

‏The award offers winners several advantages, the most notable of which include certificates of commendation and recognition for the winning initiatives, which will be presented at the Japan Tourism Expo 2024. Additionally, the award-winning initiatives will be widely promoted worldwide in collaboration with the exhibition as model cases, aiming to contribute to the future development of tourism.

It’s noteworthy that the Japan Tourism Award is one of the prestigious international awards granted to leading organizations that promote the well-being of communities, protect the tourism environment, and stimulate sustainable economic growth. The award enjoys a strong global reputation and is held concurrently with the Japan Tourism Expo, attracting significant international attendance.