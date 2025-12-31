Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Post Corporation | SPL, in collaboration with Riyadh Air, has issued a set of commemorative stamps with a denomination of 3 riyals to mark the launch of its first inaugural flights on 26 October 2025. This coincides with the start of its preparatory operational phase, “The Pathway to Perfect.”

This issuance documents a historic moment representing the commencement of Riyadh Air’s operational activities as a new national carrier, aspiring to serve more than 100 destinations worldwide.

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air, Mr. Osamah Alnuaiser, expressed the airline’s pride in this special release, stating: “Riyadh Air is proud to be part of the issuance of these commemorative stamps, which immortalize a pivotal moment in the history of Saudi aviation – the launch of the operations of the new national carrier which aims to connect Riyadh to more than 100 destinations by 2030. We thank the Saudi Postal and Logistics Services Company for honoring Riyadh Air by placing our commercial launch alongside other moments of immense pride for the Kingdom.”

For his part, Mr. Fahad Al Abdulaziz, General Manager of Corporate Communications at Saudi Post | SPL, expressed the organization’s pride in issuing the commemorative stamp, affirming that it reflects SPL’s role in documenting national milestones and underscores its commitment to highlighting the Kingdom’s achievements across vital sectors. He noted that the launch of Riyadh Air represents one of the Kingdom’s most significant national milestones—a strategic development in the aviation and air transport sector that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Post | SPL’s postage stamps accompany major national events as well as key international occasions. Each commemorative stamp reflects an important event or commemorates a defining moment in Saudi history, making them an ideal choice for stamp collectors around the world as well as historians dedicated to documenting history.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts robust global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next-generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

