Dammam, Saudi Arabia: The third edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress, the Kingdom’s leading maritime event, is all set to take place on September 28 & 29, 2022 at Dhahran Expo in Dammam. The event has become a sought-after platform among industry stakeholders to address pressing concerns and tackle the biggest challenges the sector is faced with in the Kingdom.

With the first day of the event taking off with updates on the progress made by the Kingdom’s maritime industry towards achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Maritime Congress will play a massive role in facilitating the work being done in order to achieve these goals.

Eng. Ahmed Alsubaey, CEO, Bahri said: “As the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia, our aim has always been to support the Kingdom’s drive for smarter and more sustainable operations across all sectors of the economy. Over the years of our existence in the maritime industry, we have always been keen on capitalising on opportunities that could lead to further enhancement of our operational efficiency. The Kingdom aims to be among the world's top 10 countries in logistics and a regional leader in this regard by 2030. We believe that Bahri has a massive role to play in achieving this goal. By constantly collaborating with internationally renowned organisations to improve our capabilities and push our limits, we are already on track to achieve the targets set for ourselves. Through our participation in the Saudi Maritime Congress, we look forward to meeting industry leaders and professionals who are uplifting the sector and fuelling the progress and ambitions of the Kingdom.”

Digital advancements

Additionally, the event will incorporate several leading maritime organisations in the region and industry experts that will discuss the latest innovations and adoption of new technologies within the sector, making it an active supporter of digitalisation in the region’s maritime industry.

Mohammed AlShaikh, CEO, DP World Jeddah and Country Head KSA said: ”DP World has always been at the forefront of accelerating digital transformation and adopting advanced technological solutions in all port and logistics operations within the sector, to ensure the smart flow of trade across the globe. DP World has always relied on advanced systems and innovative technologies in trade and logistics operations to create the most productive, efficient, smart, and safe solutions globally. Smart and revolutionary innovations created and invested by DP World, do not just aim to add value to the logistics sector, but re-define and re-chart the standard port and logistics operational methods. As part of a nation that has been developing at a rapid pace and constantly adopting the latest digital solutions to stay ahead of global standards, it is necessary that we keep the standards of our innovation at par with the bar set by the Kingdom. At an event such as the Saudi Maritime Congress, where over 50 maritime tech companies will showcase their latest products, we can certainly expect an array of innovative solutions that will solve some of the biggest issues facing the industry and enhance its capabilities at large.”

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets said: “After several months of preparation, we are finally set to open the doors for the most awaited maritime event in the Kingdom. The response we have received in terms of the participating companies and the visitor registrations is tremendous. The high interest reflects the industry’s willingness to come together face-to-face and discuss areas of key importance and work towards taking collective action. Both government and private sector entities have come forward to show their support for the event. For the 2022 edition, we have strategically prepared the agenda that will not only discuss the best way forward to make a post-covid recovery, but will also chart a course to effectively achieve the targets set by Saudi Vision 2030, and to what extent the maritime industry could contribute to this success.”