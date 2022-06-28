Saudi German Health’s newest hospital in the Al Jamea District, welcomed its first new-born without any complications. Both the mother and child are both healthy and safe as they received the utmost care under the supervision of an excellent multidisciplinary team of obstetricians, anaesthesiologists, and nursing staff who ensured a painless delivery.

The hospital pledged one-year free medical care for the new-born named Gaith, including routine check-ups and medical services.

The new hospital was opened in line with the expansion strategy of Saudi German Health with an aim to match the growing demand of medical services and provide the highest standard of healthcare. SGH seeks to strengthen the hospital’s presence all over region, as well as promote the transformation of the healthcare system in line with the “Saudi Vision 2030”.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman, Saudi German Health, said: “we opened this new hospital to support our vision to increase access to high-quality healthcare to more patients in the region and in KSA. We aim to strengthen our efforts in offering a unique healthcare approach based on decades of experience, top medical talent and the latest medical technologies. The branch at Al Jameah District in Jeddah is our eighth medical facility in KSA. The opening of this branch marks a milestone in our achievements and reflects on our commitment to develop the healthcare sector in alignment with “Saudi Vision 2030” of transforming the healthcare sector.”

The new hospital covers major specialties and subspecialties including obstetrics and gynaecology, endoscopic surgery, hysteroscopy, general paediatrics, thoracic disorders, and surgical procedures, ICU services, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine pathology and kidney diseases, gastroenterology, pulmonology and allergies, neurological diseases, general surgery, orthopaedics, cardiology, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatology, endocrinology, urology, and ENT.

The branch comprises highly qualified and experienced doctors, consultants, and latest medical technology which will facilitate a qualitative model of healthcare. The hospital will offer a comprehensive healthcare service for patients ensuring best international practices, which is reflected by the brand’s ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’.