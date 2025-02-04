Saudi German Hospital Jeddah (SGH Jeddah) has been awarded the prestigious bronze-level award in the Private Healthcare Facilities category at the 7th annual King Abdulaziz Quality Award (KAQA), making it the only private hospital to earn this distinction this year. This achievement reflects SGH’s dedication to providing outstanding healthcare services and upholding the highest quality standards across its operations.

This recognition is a testament to Saudi German Health’s relentless efforts to enhance the patient experience, foster innovation, and deliver top-tier healthcare services that meet the needs of every patient, in line with the highest national and international excellence standards. Moreover, this achievement underscores the SGH's contribution to the development of the healthcare sector and its support for the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 — particularly in enhancing quality of life and driving economic progress.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, expressed his pride in the recognition, stating: “Winning this award echoes our unwavering commitment to quality and excellence. It enables us to assess our current performance levels, compare with global counterparts, and address potential gaps, if there are any. This is a groundbreaking achievement for SGH, driving us to improve health outcomes for our patients and community while fostering continuous quality improvement for patients and staff. We remain committed to serving our community with the highest quality of care every day.”

The King Abdulaziz Quality Award, a national benchmark for organisational excellence in Saudi Arabia, inspires organisations across all sectors to pursue exceptional performance, enhance their competitiveness, and embrace innovation. These efforts play a key role in stimulating economic growth and fostering a thriving business environment in Saudi Arabia.

