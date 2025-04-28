Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a historic milestone for healthcare in the region, Saudi German Hospital Dubai proudly inaugurated the first Surgical Review Corporation (SRC)-accredited Center of Excellence in Surgical Proctology in the World & UAE. The ceremony was held today at the hospital’s main auditorium in the presence of esteemed guests, distinguished surgeons, and international healthcare leaders.

The event was headlined by Dr. Neil Hutcher, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Quality & Compliance at SRC, who flew in to deliver a keynote lecture and officially open the state-of-the-art unit. This pioneering achievement marks a new chapter in the hospital’s mission to lead with clinical excellence and global standards in specialized surgical care.

“I’m honored to have presented the first Center of Excellence in Surgical Proctology accreditation to Saudi German Hospital,” said Dr. Neil Hutcher, Chief Medical Officer of SRC. “This recognition reflects the hospital’s exceptional commitment to advancing surgical care and setting a global benchmark in proctology.”

Professor Dr. Tamer Said, Consultant General & Weight Loss Surgery, and Master Surgeon in Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, expressed:

“Today is not just about receiving a title—it’s about celebrating the collective efforts of an extraordinary team dedicated to redefining surgical care. This center represents our promise to deliver safe, effective, and compassionate treatment to every patient.”

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, added:

“This achievement reflects our long-term vision to align with the highest global standards. We are proud to be the first in the World & UAE to receive this accreditation from SRC. It’s a true testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and patient-first care.”

The newly inaugurated center is equipped with the latest advancements in proctological diagnostics and surgery and will serve as a model of excellence for similar institutions across the region.

For more information please visit: https://saudigerman.com/dubai/