Saudi German Health is showcasing its transformation journey and highlighting its developments and innovations in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector during the Global Health Exhibition 2022 under the booth’s theme of ‘Caring Like Family.’ The event is held in Riyadh and attracts over 10,000 participants from more than 250 companies in 30 countries.

The Global Health Exhibition is one of the largest platforms for healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia. The event, which spans over three days at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, is being held under the theme ‘Transformation in Healthcare Sector’. It is organised by Informa Markets, under the patronage of the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, and is being physically organised after being held on virtual platforms owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said: “We are delighted to participate in the Global Health Exhibition 2022. We recognise the importance of investments in the healthcare system of Saudi Arabia as it will pave the path towards a prosperous health economy.”

He added: “In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, we aim at providing the highest standards of healthcare across the country. We operate with a vision to uplift the standards of healthcare services and provide our patients with cutting-edge and innovative solutions. Under our expansion strategy, we inaugurated our new hospitals and medical towers to meet the growing demand for medical services nationwide. Saudi German Health aims at spreading its presence and strengthening the healthcare sector across Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi German Health’s participation in the event shows its commitment to the development of the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia. At the event, the Group is showcasing some of its latest achievements as part of its significant contributions to the medical field as well as its expansion projects in Riyadh, Abha in Aseer, and the new hospital facilities in Makkah and Al Jamea district. SGH is also highlighting the modern and innovative healthcare solutions provided in these facilities. The Group has collaborated with Mayo Clinic, becoming one of the few in the Middle East to be a part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Additionally, Saudi German Health is also showcasing the first-of-its-kind robotic joint (hip and knee) replacement procedure by a private health care provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The technology facilitates highly precise and minimally invasive robotic surgery with enhanced clinical outcomes and reduced needs for future revisions. SGH is also highlighting its commitment to prioritising patient satisfaction by leveraging its multi-disciplinary emergency teams’ expertise to provide round-the-clock ER care with the use of innovative and advanced technologies under the ER slogan ‘Providing bettER care, closER to home’.

The Global Health Exhibition returned this October after two years of being held virtually and serves as the best platform for assembling the top minds and professionals in the healthcare industry. The exhibition highlights the positive and qualitative transformation of the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia.

