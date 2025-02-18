Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the leading healthcare providers in the region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BD Company, a global leader in advanced healthcare solutions, to transform healthcare services by introducing rapid diagnostic solutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Health and Riza Mutlak, Business Director at BD - Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, during a ceremony held recently at SGH’s headquarters in Jeddah. This collaboration is the first of its kind in the region, setting a new precedent for future innovations in healthcare. With an emphasis on state-of-the-art laboratory technologies, it will introduce advanced devices such as Bactec, Phoenix, Epicenter, and MALDI-TOF to significantly enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care.

The partnership aims to address existing challenges in microbiology by providing rapid and precise diagnostic solutions, thus establishing new standards for healthcare efficiency. The launch of these innovative lab devices will allow SGH to provide quicker, more accurate diagnoses, enhancing patient outcomes and elevating the quality of healthcare throughout the region.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated: “We are proud to partner with BD Company to introduce these advanced diagnostic devices to our laboratory. The deployment of these advanced lab devices marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of patient care. More importantly, the goals of this collaboration align seamlessly with our brand ethos of ‘Caring Like Family,’ and we are excited to integrate these innovations into our processes.”

This partnership offers several key benefits. The MALDI-TOF device uses advanced technology to quickly and accurately detect a wide range of pathogens, including those that are difficult to culture, dramatically improving diagnostic accuracy and speed. By identifying the specific microorganisms responsible for infections, MALDI-TOF ensures the selection of the most effective antibiotics, mitigating the overuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics and combating antibiotic resistance.

This partnership is expected to benefit more than 2 million patients annually, allowing the healthcare provider to deliver quicker, more accurate diagnostics and enhance patient outcomes. The agreement aims to streamline microbiology diagnostic processes, reducing turnaround times and ensuring timely treatment for patients. With faster and more precise diagnoses, the collaboration is set to elevate the overall healthcare experience, providing significant advantages to both patients and healthcare providers.

Philippe Villard, Senior Director of Commercial Operations, EMEA at BD Company, stated: “We are excited to collaborate with Saudi German Health on this innovative initiative. The rollout of our advanced diagnostic solutions will significantly benefit healthcare providers by improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Technologies like MALDI-TOF have demonstrated their effectiveness in enhancing diagnostic outcomes in other regions, and we believe this collaboration will yield similar results in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The rapid diagnostic solutions introduced by BD and SGH are expected to become a model for healthcare providers across the region. This partnership will usher in an era of faster, more accurate diagnoses and improved patient care by refining diagnostic accuracy and streamlining processes. This partnership will significantly enhance the social and economic value of the local healthcare system, contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

-Ends-

