'In a country that deeply cherishes history and tradition, it is an honour for us to lay a permanent marker on Kingdom soil epitomizing the modern Saudi Arabia' – HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) today opened a Legacy Museum in Riyadh, documenting the work of the federation since its inception and celebrating Saudi Arabia’s impact on the global gaming and esports industry.

The museum, located at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, features sections such as ‘Moments in Saudi Arabian Esports’, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pictured announcing the Esports World Cup at The New Global Sport Conference in October 2023. The Crown Prince is also showcased emphasizing the significance of the gaming and esports industry and Saudi Arabia’s prominent role within it.

SEF’s journey since it was formed in October 2017 is also chronicled, while a ‘Kingdom Champions’ area is dedicated to elite stars who have made global headlines through their esports exploits. Mosaad Al Dossary is shown lifting the FIFAe World Cup 2018 trophy, the Saudi national team celebrating their Overwatch World Cup crown in 2023, and the women’s Saudi team cheering Valorant glory at the Afro-Arab Esports League last year.

Entry to the museum, which is open seven days per week from 6pm until Boulevard Riyadh City’s closing time that night, is free of charge.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The unveiling of the Saudi Esports Federation Legacy Museum is a milestone moment in the history of our federation and Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports journey. It celebrates and showcases the passion for gaming in our country and the phenomenal impact and success that Saudi Arabia has had on the global stage in a relatively short space of time. In a country that deeply cherishes history and tradition, it is an honour for us to lay a permanent marker on Kingdom soil epitomizing the modern Saudi Arabia.”

Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Recognizing the achievements of the past is a vital part of ensuring progression in the future. The Saudi Esports Federation Legacy Museum provides inspiration for all who visit, especially those who play a role – or want to play a role – in capturing the full potential of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia. Looking around the museum and seeing special moments dedicated to world-class, game-changing tournaments such as Gamers Without Borders, Gamers8 and the Esports World Cup is a thoroughly enjoyable and moving experience. We encourage all members of the public to visit the museum and relish the documentation of modern Saudi Arabian success.”

Other sections at the Saudi Esports Federation Legacy Museum include a ‘Heroes’ zone, a ‘Center of the Game’ video display, and an interactive area called ‘Experience the Moment’.

The museum has opened while Riyadh hosts the inaugural Esports World Cup, the largest gaming festival in the world featuring a record-breaking prize pool of $60 million.

The eight-week long Esports World Cup, which has a unique cross-game structure pitting the world’s top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games, runs until August 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

More than 1,500 players, representing over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup. Week three sees competitions taking place in the Dota2 Riyadh Masters, Counter Strike 2, and PUBG Mobile.

For more information, please visit Esports World Cup. To buy tickets, please see Esports World Cup | webook.com.

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

About Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. Debuting in the summer of 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion. https://esportsworldcup.com/en

