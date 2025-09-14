Cairo, Egypt: In a move that reflects its leadership position and ambitious vision for reshaping the future of real estate development in Egypt, Saudi Egyptian Developers has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Nile Projects & Trading Co, a company specializing in attracting top global brands. This partnership aims to bring in over 10 brands to "Central" project, enhancing its status as a leading commercial and entertainment destination in the heart of New Cairo and providing a shopping experience that meets the highest international standards.

To achieve this vision, Saudi Egyptian Developers has also collaborated with Decipher Egypt, as a strategic consultant for managing and operating commercial spaces. This collaboration includes comprehensive solutions such as planning, innovative operational strategies, and design consulting. This partnership aims to increase the investment and commercial value of "Central" project and ensure it aligns with modern market demands and the growing needs of customers.

Eng. Mohamed El-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, stated, “We are proud of this partnership, which represents a qualitative leap in the company’s journey. Our goal is no longer limited to developing buildings; we are creating integrated destinations that pulse with life and reflect a modern lifestyle. “Central” project is a true testament to our commitment to innovation and quality. With Nile Projects & Trading Co and Decipher Egypt, we are setting new standards in the integrated commercial projects sector.”

Mr. Ahmed Al-Naggar, Vice Chairman & CEO of Nile Projects & Trading Co, confirmed that this partnership represents a strategic step toward introducing an advanced concept in managing and operating commercial destinations in Egypt. He explained that more than 10 prominent brands have been selected to ensure that "Central" project becomes the top destination for shopping and entertainment. Notably, Nile Projects’ portfolio includes over 60 global brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauren, AllSaints, BOSS, HUGO, Sandro, Maje, Charles & Keith, and Bluemint.

This collaboration serves as a pioneering model for integrating the roles of an experienced real estate developer and a specialist in brand management, supported by a strategic consultant focused on maximizing operational and commercial value. Through this initiative, Saudi Egyptian Developers aims to create a comprehensive experience in "Central" project, ensuring its sustainability and enhancing its investment returns while establishing it as the primary destination for those seeking a distinguished experience that goes beyond traditional shopping.

"Central" project is one of the most prominent mixed-use developments in New Cairo, with a total built area of approximately 160,000 square meters. It includes office spaces, retail shops, and entertainment areas, located strategically overlooking North and South 90th Streets and Mohammed Naguib Axis, making it a vibrant hub that combines shopping, work, and leisure in one integrated environment.

About Saudi Egyptian Developers

Saudi Egyptian Developers is one of the most prestigious real estate development companies in Egypt, established in 1975 as a partnership between the Egyptian and Saudi governments. Over nearly half a century, the company has successfully delivered over 24,000 residential and service units, serving more than 114,000 residents through a diverse portfolio of projects across Cairo, Alexandria, and fourth-generation cities. The company is committed to a vision based on innovation, quality, and sustainability, working to shape the contours of modern urban life in Egypt.

About Nile Projects & Trading Co

Nile Projects & Trading Co is a leading company in managing and attracting global brands in the Egyptian market, with extensive experience in providing integrated solutions for developing and operating commercial destinations. The company works to build strategic partnerships with top real estate developers to ensure the attraction of the best global brands and enhance the long-term value of commercial projects.

About Decipher Egypt

Decipher Egypt is a consulting firm specializing in managing and operating commercial spaces, offering comprehensive services that include strategic planning, operational management, and the development of innovative marketing and design strategies. Through its expertise, the company contributes to increasing the investment value of commercial projects and enhancing their competitiveness in the market.