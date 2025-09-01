Launching a new logo and contemporary visual identity emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and quality

Delivery of over 27,000 housing units benefiting around 117,000 citizens, with notable projects across Egypt

Cairo, Egypt – Saudi Egyptian Developers Company celebrated its 50th anniversary, having established itself over half a century as one of the leading real estate developers in Egypt and playing a pivotal role as an economic and developmental bridge between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Since its inception in 1975, the company has contributed to the development of new cities and shaped modern urban life.

In celebration of its golden jubilee, the company launched a new logo and refreshed visual identity that embodies its vision for the next phase. The logo design is inspired by its Arabic letters in a diamond-heart shape, symbolizing the strength and resilience of the Saudi-Egyptian partnership over the years, with a human touch emphasizing that people are at the core of all the company's projects. The new identity translates the values of reliability, innovation, sustainability, and world-class quality.

This update marks a significant shift from the classic identity introduced in 2019, as the 2025 identity is more modern, dynamic, and open to the rapidly changing digital landscape, reflecting a new strategy embracing bold design concepts and innovation.

Commenting on this milestone, Eng. Mohamed El Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers stated: “Today, we celebrate fifty years of achievement and fruitful partnership between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Over these decades, we have successfully developed integrated communities that have made a clear mark in key Egyptian cities. The announcement of our new identity reflects our launch into a more modern and innovative phase, ready to deliver even more creativity in the Egyptian real estate market. We are not only celebrating a rich past but also shaping the future with ambitious plans and pioneering projects.”

Throughout its journey, the company has delivered over 27,000 housing units across the country, benefiting approximately 117,000 residents. It has completed several major projects that have become landmarks in the Egyptian real estate market, including "Marina 8" and "M8 by the Lake" in Marina Al-Alamein, "IL Latini" in New Alamein, "Sawary" in Alexandria, "Jayd" in New Cairo, "Bleu Vert " in the New Administrative Capital, "Central" in Fifth Settlement, " Arabesque" in Downtown Cairo, and the "Nile Pearl – Hilton" towers in Maadi.

Looking ahead to the next decade, the company envisions an expansive strategy aimed at becoming a leading regional developer, focusing on sustainability projects and smart cities, while enhancing reliance on digital transformation and artificial intelligence in project management. It aims to set new standards for integrated living in housing, work, and services that meet the aspirations and expectations of its clients.

The celebration of the golden jubilee is not merely a historical occasion but represents a new beginning for growth and expansion, renewing the company’s commitment to its role as a strategic economic partner between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, in line with the team’s goals and vision to build smart cities and sustainable living for future generations.