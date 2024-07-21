Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA) will participate in the Farnborough International Airshow between 22-26 July, with a delegation headed by His Excellency the President, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej attending the Airshow and a host of industry events.

The Farnborough International Airshow offers a global platform for GACA to update the industry on the progress of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, build bilateral relationships and commercial partnerships with the United Kingdom, and promote GACA’s regulatory reforms to enable growth and innovation in Saudi Arabia.

The delegation will participate in the inaugural UK-Saudi Aviation High Level Roundtable to showcase aviation and investment opportunities to the British aviation industry, hosted in partnership with the The Saudi British Joint Business Council UK on 24 July. The roundtable will feature presentations from GACA, the UK Department of Transport, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Ministry of Investment and Saudi airport sector.

His Excellency the President of GACA Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said: “We are excited to share Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented opportunities with the aviation world, and the Kingdom’s vision for the future of global aviation. We strongly believe that the United Kingdom’s expertise in aviation and infrastructure and the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s growth agenda will create significant commercial opportunities, building on the strong aviation ties between both countries.”

The Saudi aviation sector is undergoing significant transformation through the implementation of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, with 2024 representing a record-breaking year for passengers and flights in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia saw the number of passengers rise 17 percent between January and June to a record 62 million, with flights increasing 12 percent to 446,000, well above pre-pandemic levels. In addition, GACA has introduced major economic policy reforms, a general aviation roadmap and pioneered new Advanced Air Mobility regulations to enable growth and innovation in the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

The Farnborough International Airshow 2024 is expected to attract around 75,000 visitors from 102 countries, with 250 civil, military, and space delegations.