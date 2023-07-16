Jeddah - The Saudi Coffee Company, through its brand Jazean, announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the Saudi Al-Ahli Football Club, with the aim of improving the football industry within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 1937, Al Ahli is one of the oldest and most successful football clubs in Saudi Arabia. This agreement, which has been signed for three years until 2026, is in line with Saudi Coffee Company's keenness to support the growing sports sector in the country and bolster efforts to highlight the Saudi League.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Zainy, Director of Marketing at the Saudi Coffee Company, and the CEO of Al-Ahli FC Investment Company, Engineer Tariq Khalifa. Through this agreement, the two parties will strive to collaborate and take football in Saudi Arabia to new heights. Moreover, the signing confirms the Saudi Coffee Company's commitment to strengthening and caring for local communities.

The Saudi Coffee Company, as one of the sponsors of the team, will provide support to the Saudi Al-Ahli FC through Jazean, which is an SCC brand that celebrates indigenous Coffea Arabica and markets it locally and internationally. Through the agreement, the company also aspires to shed light on how Saudi coffee serves as a window to the rich cultural heritage and values of hospitality and generosity that exist within the Kingdom.

Commenting on this occasion, Mohammed Zainy, Director of Marketing at the Saudi Coffee Company, said, “We are proud to sign a sponsorship agreement with the Saudi Al-Ahli FC and to provide support for this national icon. Al-Ahli FC and the Jazean brand share similar values that are steeped in tradition and originality. Both represent our passion, rich culture, and our ambition to continue moving forward. Moreover, as part of our quest to become a global product, this sponsorship provides us with a great platform to highlight our Saudi roots and highlight our ambition to become a symbol of national pride.”

The CEO of Al-Ahli FC Investment Company, Engineer Tariq Khalifa, expressed his happiness at the signing with the Saudi Coffee Company, saying: “We welcome our new partner who has joined hands with us."

He shared that the Board of Directors is keen to create an environment conducive to investments, and sign agreements with companies that befit the prestige and popularity of Al-Ahli FC, indicating that such sponsorships help expand growth and development at the club level, especially considering preparations for the new season.

