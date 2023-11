Addition of Aramco Drilling & Workover reinforces SPARK’s commitment to localizing the energy value chain in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia - King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), the leading energy industrial ecosystem, announces that the Saudi Aramco has commenced operations of its Drilling and Workover (D&WO) main hub in SPARK. Saudi Aramco Contribution to SPARK will act as a main enabler to support the localization of the oil and gas value chain.

The facilities spanning on area over 370,000 square meters will be home to more than 1,000 employees and is set to play a pivotal role in supporting the activities of Aramco’s D&WO. A number of D&WO contractors and service providers have already established in SPARK and it is expected that more will localize their facilities in the energy hub to increase supply chain efficiencies and ease operations.

Eng Saif Al Qahtani, CEO of SPARK, stated, "We are excited to witness the operational launch of Aramco's D&WO headquarter and industrial facilities within SPARK. This underscores our commitment to delivering world-class services to our investors across the MENA region and beyond. SPARK remains steadfast in its mission to be at the forefront of advancing the energy industry and reinforcing our position as a vital hub for localization of energy supply chain, innovation, and collaboration."

The addition of Aramco D&WO further cements SPARK's commitment to localizing the energy value chain within the Kingdom and is in line with its objective of attracting upstream suppliers, among other energy supply chains (petrochemicals, power, renewable, hydrogen, Carbon Capture,…etc), to localize services in close proximity to clients. In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s localization programs and Vision 2030, SPARK continues to welcome tenants across various sectors, advancing its mission to bolster regional energy activity.

