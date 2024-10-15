Saudi Arabia’s SILZ signs strategic partnerships with leading global and local partners, reinforcing its role as a key player in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy

One of the key sponsors of the inaugural Global Logistics Forum, SILZ introduces Riyadh Integrated, Saudi Arabia’s first special logistics zone

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ), the Kingdom’s first special logistics zone company, announced the signing of three high-profile Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the inaugural Global Logistics Forum (GLF), poised to enhance Saudi Arabia’s logistics capabilities and solidify its position as a global logistics hub.

The MoUs will see SILZ partner with leading global and regional companies to further develop “Riyadh Integrated,” Saudi Arabia’s first special logistics zone, contributing to industrial growth, economic diversification, and job creation in the country. Notable developments include:

SILZ’s partnership with global retail giant SHEIN , who will lease a built-to-suit facility, enabling Saudi Arabia’s logistics capabilities while boosting the country’s role in international supply chains;

, who will lease a built-to-suit facility, enabling Saudi Arabia’s logistics capabilities while boosting the country’s role in international supply chains; Collaborating with the King Salman International Airport on developing a best-in-class logistics platform, enhancing Riyadh’s air cargo ecosystem;

on developing a best-in-class logistics platform, enhancing Riyadh’s air cargo ecosystem; Establishing The White Palm Refinery through a joint venture with Valcambi and Ajlan & Bros to create Saudi Arabia’s first London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited precious metal refinery, positioning the country in the global precious metals market, expanding its refining capacity and export potential.

The agreements focus on streamlining supply chain processes, introducing value-added services, and expanding the country’s capacity to handle global logistics operations.

Commenting on the partnerships, Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, CEO of SILZ, said, “We are proud of the significant milestones we have achieved for SILZ and Saudi Arabia’s logistics industry. As a key sponsor of the Global Logistics Forum, the partnerships we’ve secured bring us closer to realizing our Vision 2030 goals. They also demonstrate our unique commitment to developing not just isolated businesses but full value chains that benefit from joint resilience and cost savings.”

With a focus on light manufacturing, logistics, trade, and distribution, Riyadh Integrated provides a comprehensive ecosystem and value-added services through a one-stop shop. Investors benefit from innovative incentives, including 50-year tax relief, 0% corporate income tax, VAT and withholding tax exemptions, 100% foreign ownership, and streamlined certifications.

About SILZ – Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company

The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) is the developer and operator of the first Special Integrated Logistics Free Zone in Saudi Arabia. SILZ is responsible for Saudi Arabia's first such zone, Riyadh Integrated.

Leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, SILZ provides comprehensive and innovative logistics solutions. With a focus on efficiency and flexibility, it is setting new industry standards, contributing to the Kingdom's economic growth, and offering a one-stop-shop to companies looking to invest in the Kingdom and the region.

About Riyadh Integrated - The Special Integrated Logistics Zone

Riyadh Integrated is the Kingdom’s first Special Integrated Logistics Zone. Covering 3 million square meters in close proximity to King Khalid International Airport, the zone was designed in collaboration with industry leaders and anchor investors as a fully developed and integrated commercial ecosystem.

Riyadh Integrated caters to activities including light assembly, light manufacturing and repair; trade and distribution; import and export; logistics and value-added services; and recycling activities. Using global regulatory, technological, and infrastructure best practices, it offers numerous competitive advantages amid the Kingdom’s robust economy and strategic location.

About the Global Logistics Forum (GLF):

The Global Logistics Forum (GLF) is an innovative platform dedicated to shaping the future of logistics leadership, bringing together global leaders, investors, and key stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive the logistics industry forward.

By showcasing cutting-edge advancements and promoting innovative solutions, GLF leads initiatives that boost global connectivity and drive the sector’s growth. The inaugural event, hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services aims to reshape global trade and

supply chains by uniting ecosystem partners to enhance efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and profitability in a globalized world.