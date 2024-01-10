RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has announced a call for applications for its ‘Emerging New Media Artists’ Programme, set to take place at the soon-to-open Diriyah Art Futures (DAF) centre. The programme, which is targeted at emerging creatives from within the region and beyond, provides emerging artists with access to cutting-edge professional equipment, a production budget, and a wide range of multidisciplinary learning opportunities, including personal mentorship from prominent international digital artists.

The programme is part of a wider partnership between the Ministry and Diriyah Company which will be launching Diriyah Art Futures as the region’s first centre dedicated to New Media Arts.

DAF aims to facilitate creativity across various visual art disciplines through education, empowerment, and the creation of an environment that fosters artistic imagination. Located in Historical Diriyah, the centre will nurture the thriving artistic scene in Saudi Arabia and reaffirm the site’s position as a global cultural destination.

Designed in collaboration with Le Fresnoy - Studio National des Arts Contemporains in France, DAF’s Emerging New Media Artists Programme is a one-year long programme supporting creative production training.

The call for applications for DAF’s Emerging New Media Artists Educational Programme is now open. Applicants should be 35 years or younger, at graduate or postgraduate completion stage and have experience in developing and creating digital and new media arts. Interested candidates may find information, selection criteria and apply to the programme here.

