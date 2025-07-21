Governata facilitates optimal data governance and decision-making with secure and cutting-edge AI-driven data management solutions in compliance with SDAIA NDMO; The platform is the first and only Arabic-interface solution of its kind and supports Vision 2030’s digital transformation goals.

Riyadh, KSA: Governata, Saudi Arabia’s first enterprise Data Management Platform, has officially launched to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven solutions in data governance and decision-making for both the public and private sectors. It unveiled its first product as a pioneering Saudi-made data governance enterprise software specifically designed in the Arabic language for local organisations to comply with national data regulations while leveraging data as a strategic asset with the power of machine learning and Generative AI. Plans to implement the overall AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are also underway.

Governata is currently the first and only Saudi-made Arabic solution that allows local entities to comply with the government's data regulations, as it is built to align with the requirements of the National Data Management Office (NDMO), National Data Index (NDI) and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) by The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). It also enables firms to monitor compliance as well as protect and classify data, thereby seamlessly streamlining the construction of a solid data foundation within the complex data governance landscape and preparing organisations for appropriate Generative AI adoption.

Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Digital Future

Governata’s launch comes at a pivotal time as Vision 2030 accelerates the evolution of the country’s digital economy. More than a technology solution, it supports a national effort to build a data-driven future. By being globally compatible and locally relevant, the overall platform equips entities to transform consistent compliance into a competitive advantage, facilitating improved operational efficiency by automating data governance processes, enhancing data quality and offering full control. Moreover, its pure tech-play model also enables universal usage and rapid scalability.

The platform is led by three dynamic professionals with complementary skill sets. Djamel Mohand is a serial entrepreneur with over 16 years of experience across investment advisory and a track record of scaling multiple technology startups in the region, including Foodics - a leading MENA food tech company. Jehad Senan is a data analytics and governance field veteran whose 20 years of experience span leadership across global advisory firms with practical insights. Finally, Khalid Almudayfir is an accomplished data scientist who has worked with the public and private sectors and led innovative and robust national data governance and AI frameworks for over 12 years. Together, they aim to deliver a transformative solution through Governata that will enhance Saudi Arabia’s digital trust and security while paving the way for optimised AI-driven enterprise decision-making.

“Data is the foundation of the present and future digital economy, and our goal is to help Saudi and global organisations manage it more efficiently and responsibly so they can take more accurate, swift and relevant decisions”, said Djamel Mohand, Co-Founder of Governata.

Bringing Innovation to Data Governance

Governata has redefined data governance with AI to automate data discovery, quality and personal data for faster implementation. Key features of its first data governance software include:

Intuitive Arabic-Friendly Interface: Designed for seamless user experience and full compatibility with NDMO terminology and guidelines.

Automated Compliance Tracking: Monitors and reports data maturity levels and compliance with NDMO standards.

Personal Data Protection: Automatically identifies and safeguards personal data in accordance with Saudi PDPL regulations.

Data Catalogue and Classification: Centralizes data assets, making it easier for institutions to classify and track them.

Data Quality and Data Lineage – Optimizes data to be fit for its intended use and tracks data flow as well as its transformation across its lifecycle.

Users and access management: - A powerful yet easy to use module to manage all organization data assets and access management either by action, department or even data classification.

Additionally, the platform’s data governance solution provides stable fundamentals that empower both public and private enterprises to transition confidently into an AI-driven future.

"Governata serves as the gateway for organizations to unlock the full potential of Generative AI. Our unique strengths lie in being able to connect to a firm’s data sources, interpret technical metadata, enrich it with business metadata, and classify it completely in line with NDMO standards – all while ensuring a rigorous quality control process and understanding personal data seamlessly,” commented Jehad Senan, Co-Founder of Governata

As a cloud-ready platform that can be hosted fully on-premises or run as a pure SaaS (Software as a Service), Governata offers a comprehensive suite of automated software designed to upgrade decision-making with data-centric analysis. The platform is also currently working with the region’s leading advisory firms and local and international system integrators in implementing its solutions.

Further to its unique software products, Governata offers consulting services for data governance and management tailored to meet the requirements of the NDMO, and continued training for its success. In line with Vision 2030, this will introduce much-needed convenience to digitise national data offices and empower staff to focus on higher-level tasks.

The platform also has global aspirations and will release new products on top of its foundational data governance software, including a unified AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for the MENA region.

About Governata

Launched in 2025, Governata is Saudi Arabia’s first enterprise data-management platform that provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven solutions in data governance and decision-making for both the public and private sectors.

It is the first and only Saudi-made Arabic solution that allows local entities to comply with the government's data regulations, as it is built to align with the requirements of the National Data Management Office (NDMO), National Data Index (NDI) and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) by The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). It also enables firms to monitor compliance as well as protect and classify data, thereby seamlessly streamlining the construction of a solid data foundation within the complex data governance landscape and preparing organisations for appropriate Generative AI adoption.

The platform also has global aspirations and has plans to release new products on top of its foundational data governance software, including a unified AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for the MENA region.