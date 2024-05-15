Dubai, UAE - Petal Ads, Huawei’s leading advertising platform, and AlUla – The ancient oasis City located in the north west of Saudi Arabia - have officially announced their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This landmark collaboration aims to significantly enhance AlUla's global presence and allure to Chinese tourists.

The MOU was signed by Ms. Melanie P. De Souza, Executive Director Destination Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Mr. Justin Chen, Global President of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, at AlUla stand at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024.

Leveraging the precise targeting capabilities of Huawei's advertising platform, Petal Ads, the partnership is poised to effectively engage with potential travelers, amplifying AlUla's appeal and positioning it as a must-visit destination for outbound Chinese tourists.

Commenting on this significant partnership, Ms. Melanie P. De Souza expressed her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to join forces with Petal Ads to showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of AlUla to Chinese travelers. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to expand AlUla's global footprint and welcome more visitors to experience our extraordinary destination."She stated.

Petal Ads, known for its innovative marketing solutions and unparalleled reach, is equally excited about this collaboration. Mr. Justin Chen, Global President of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "We are honored to partner with AlUla to promote this hidden gem to the Chinese market. Through our tailored advertising strategies and extensive media platforms, we are confident in our ability to capture the attention of Chinese travelers and inspire them to explore the wonders of AlUla."

This groundbreaking alliance signals the commitment from both parties to drive tourism growth and showcase AlUla's unique offerings to a global audience. The combined expertise of The Royal Commission for AlUla and Petal Ads promises a significant impact on AlUla's presence in the Chinese market.

This signing of MoU comes few weeks after AlUla launched its first ever global brand campaign under the theme “Forever Revitalising”, which encapsulates the essence of AlUla, presenting a refreshing and authentic perspective crafted to captivate travelers worldwide. With the ambition to be more than a traditional destination marketing campaign, the data-driven endeavor debuts across nine core global source markets in six languages, and will be integrated across multiple channels.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is a paid presentation service provided by Huawei for pan-ecosystem partners, delivers a broad array of mainstream ad formats to more than 730 million global Huawei device users. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising Petal Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 580 million users, Petal Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on Petal Ads can be found here: https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and JabalIkmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com