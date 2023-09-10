Newcastle, UK: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced a new partnership with the Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUTBOL) as part of its commitment to support the growth and development of international football. Presidents of both federations finalized the agreement on September 8, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Newcastle, UK where Saudi Arabia and Costa Rica men’s national teams met in a friendly match at St. James’ Park.

This collaboration solidifies the dedication of both federations to foster the development of football worldwide. Moving forward, the two will work together to strengthen youth engagement, facilitate referees’ exchanges, enhance coaching courses, and support various football development initiatives.

"Building on our existing relationships with fellow CONCACAF members, this latest partnership represents another step towards our shared vision of elevating football development domestically and worldwide,” said Yasser Al Misehal, President of the SAFF.

Osael Maroto, the newly elected President of the Costa Rican Football Federation, added: "This MOU with SAFF is a significant step for Costa Rican football and represents a great opportunity to gain valuable experience and expertise."

The MoU highlights SAFF's continued efforts to strengthen its relationship with CONCACAF. In August 2023 the Saudi Arabian U-15 national team participated in the 2023 CONCACAF Boys' U-15 Championship in the Dominican Republic and Curaçao. SAFF also hosted the Panama women's national team for a training camp in preparation for the recent FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about SAFF, please visit the SAFF website: https://www.saff.com.sa/en/

For updates and news from the Costa Rican Football Federation, please visit the FEDEFUTBOL website: https://www.fedefutbol.com/.