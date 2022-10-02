The ICAO Council election is an endorsement of Saudi Arabia’s global leadership, as the United Nations organization represents 193 member countries and is responsible for the safe and orderly development of global civil aviation

Saudi Arabia’s delegation has played a strong leadership role at the 41st Assembly, leading the introduction of several new global policies and progressing bilateral agreements to strengthen the Kingdom’s connections with the world in line with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy

Montreal: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been elected for the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the 2023-25 term, during ICAO’s 41st Assembly meeting in Montreal, Canada.

Saudi Arabia was re-elected to the 36-member Council by the 193 member states of the United Nations body, for a three-year term from 2023-25. The Kingdom joins leading aviation such as the United States, France, Singapore and the United Kingdom on the Council, and provides a strong voice for the Arabic and Islamic worlds.

Saudi Arabian Transport and Logistics Minister, His Excellency Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said the election was a significant achievement for the Kingdom.

“Since our first airline was established in 1945, Saudi Arabia has shown an unmatched commitment to aviation both within the Kingdom and internationally,” he said.

“Now we are strengthening our global leadership position in aviation. This election recognizes Saudi Arabia’s contribution to global aviation policy and the efforts the Kingdom is making to connect the world in line with Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. We thank our fellow ICAO member states for their support of the Kingdom’s leadership.”

Created in 1944, ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which promotes safe and orderly international civil aviation development internationally, setting standards and regulations for aviation safety, security, efficiency and regularity, as well as for aviation environmental protection.

The President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej said:

“Saudi Arabia’s election is an important recognition of the Kingdom’s contribution to global aviation, including the unprecedented growth opportunities we offer through the Saudi Aviation Strategy. At ICAO we are building global partnerships and signing new bilateral agreements to support our Strategy’s ambition to connect to 250 destinations and carry 330 million passengers per annum by 2030.”

Saudi Arabia is introducing a range of policy and investment initiatives during the 41st Assembly, including providing a monetary contribution to ICAO’s No Country Left Behind initiative. The 41st Assembly runs from 27 September-7 October and sets the global aviation agenda, with the next Council election scheduled for 2025.

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is an ambitious strategy with privatization at its heart, which will transform the entire KSA aviation ecosystem. Its goal is to create a global investment environment that empowers the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s GDP, while enabling the National Tourism Strategy and meeting the Kingdom’s growing cargo needs. It aims to lead Saudi Arabia to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, driven by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The strategy is backed by private sector and government investments and is developing Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation sector across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines and aviation support services. This includes extending connectivity from 99 to more than 250 destinations across 29 airports, tripling annual passenger traffic to 330 million, including two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increasing air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tonnes.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy provides opportunities for the people of Saudi Arabia, opening access and improving ease of travel and customer experience, directly creating jobs within the sector and by enabling the tourism strategy, and empowering local businesses to expand and build a new skills base.

Led by the Kingdom’s regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), the strategy will elevate Saudi aviation by supporting industries that fall under the civil aviation sector to enable their ability to adapt to global change, enhance their competitiveness and raise the level of services provided to passengers with a focus on creating a sustainable future.

