Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Egeez Inc, a Delaware, American-based specialized in entertainment licensing, has announced its groundbreaking entry into Saudi Arabia in partnership with the property developer, Aqaratic, launching Egeez World Saudi Arabia in Riyadh to redefine urban communities by leveraging officially licensed entertainment IPs.

This new initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, the national transformation strategy spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to diversify the economy, boost tourism, and enhance the quality of life for citizens by creating world-class urban experiences. With Egeez World debut, Saudi Arabia is set to restructure urban living through innovative, themed, mixed-use developments that leverage globally recognized entertainment icons, with projects targeting approximately $1 billion (SAR 3.75 billion).

The collaboration aims to revolutionize traditional urban spaces, replacing typical luxury brands with branded, “entergaging” residences—a term coined by Egeez World founder and licensing industry visionary Nathen Mazri, who says “entergaging urban living means immersive environments that are entertaining and highly engaging - far from boring, tailored to create compelling, memorable, and nostalgic experiences for residents and visitors alike ."

This vision aims to position the kingdom as a global hub for innovation, economic resilience, and cultural vibrancy by 2030.

Egeez World will bring its first-in-industry approach to licensed, themed real estate overseing brand governance, aligning IP, manageing royalties, plan experiences, and ensuring high standards, while representing exlcusively world-famous trademark brands, just to mention a few, Emoji, the Smurfs, and the most viral sensation toy collectibles company brand, Youtooz, with major Hollywood and gaming studio partners. Nathen Mazri, a prominent figure, will serve as the creative force behind the mega projects, infusing urban spaces with a unique entertainment flair. Partner Fadi Elmasri, known for overseeing IT megaprojects in Saudi Arabia valued at over SR500 million, and Aqaratic’s CEO, Walid Al-Mahmoud, ex-Emar, leading developer of the mega projects, bringing international unparalleled expertise and asset management capabilities to this venture.

The official signing ceremony will be held at Cityscape Global in Riyadh, the premier real estate event in the Middle East, on November 14, 2024.

For Further Inquiries

Licensing@egeez.com | fadi.elmasri@egeez.com www.egeezworld.com