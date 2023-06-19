Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Uber have extended their partnership to integrate Uber’s Reserve product — for the first time globally — on a rail platform to enable passengers to pre-book up to 4 Reserve rides to and from 7 train stations across 6 cities in Saudi Arabia via the SAR website and app when purchasing train tickets. The two entities join forces once again to launch a first-of-its-kind service to offer the Kingdom’s commuters and tourists greater access to seamless travel.

The new service will be available to and from stations in Riyadh, Majmaah and Qassim on the North Train line, and for the East Train, Riyadh, Hofuf, Abqaiq and Dammam. Later, services will be activated for Hail, Jouf and Qurayyat.

The offering has been introduced to support passengers in embarking on more hassle-free end-to-end journeys that can be pre-planned, as bookings can be made up to 90 days in advance. In Saudi Arabia, Uber charts the future of urban mobility in line with Vision 2030’s goal to bolster the Kingdom’s transport network and services. Using innovative technology, this agreement with SAR aims to develop a full, state-of-the-art ecosystem of mobility solutions across the Kingdom.

Mohammad Aljuraish, General Manager, Uber Saudi Arabia, said: “As a company that connects the physical and digital worlds to help make movement happen at the tap of a button, we are delighted to be working closely with SAR to transform mobility in the Kingdom. For the first time for Uber globally, we launch Reserve’s integration with great pride in Saudi Arabia, as our commitment to the Kingdom and aligning with the Vision 2030 goals is made evident. We are also supporting the growth of tourism within the Kingdom, with inbound and outbound travelers having a streamline opportunity to explore the cities freely. This new service will make the most out of our respective technologies and platforms to offer greater access to quality mobility solutions, raising the bar for quality transportation.”

Khaled Al Harbi, Senior Vice President Passenger, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), adds: “True leadership is marked by a commitment to innovation, and our collaboration with Uber charts a way forward for our efforts in enriching the logistics sector, in addition to supporting tourism in the Kingdom through offering integrated transportation services enhancing the passenger experience. This partnership prioritizes travel convenience for our customers by providing safe, comfortable, and reliable trips, as SAR aspires to promote railway transportation across the Kingdom.”

The new launch ushers in the second phase of Uber’s strategic partnership with SAR, following the signing of an agreement in 2021 to facilitate more streamlined pick-up and drop off for commuters at SAR stations.

To learn more about using the Uber Reserve product via SAR, please visit: https://www.sar.com.sa/uber/

About Uber:

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? Billions of trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About SAR:

SAR’s vision is to be a leader in providing transport and logistics solutions and become the customers’, employees’ and investors’ first choice, through its mission to serve society and customers by delivering safe, sustainable and technologically advanced transport and logistics solutions, and create value for shareholders.