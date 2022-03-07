Dubai - Located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PRO Partner Group is licensed as a Corporate Service Provider to provide company set up advice, on the ground government liaison and PRO Support to foreign companies looking to set up and do business in KSA. Guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamad Bin Salman for the 2030 vision, organizations outside the Kingdom that are looking to approach the Saudi market and will find it easier to do business over time.

Saudi Arabia’s market is opening fast. The Kingdom’s vision 2030 aims to build a dynamic economy that gives an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small/medium-sized businesses. In order to improve governmental operational excellence, strengthen economic enablers, and enhance the living standards by implementing primary and digital infrastructure by establishing special zones and redesigning economic cities to attract top global talents.

Many different sorts of businesses are currently trending and will continue to do so in the future. Construction, education, advanced technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and the food industry are all examples of this. As the goals of Vision 2030 are met through a variety of initiatives, such as political, institutional, and financial reforms, these businesses are projected to witness significant growth.

Ultimately, KSA would prefer companies to operate their headquarters in the country by targeting companies through increased global investment, political, institutional and financial reforms. PRO Partner Group can support the UAE businesses for their opening, targeting local partnerships and PRO services between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Providing comprehensive services for start-ups and SMEs with full incorporation assistance, regulatory approval and ensuring the license to operate, PRO Partner Group in Saudi Arabia removes the complexities and stress of international companies setting up in the Kingdom and facilitates ongoing support with staff and family visas, immigration and labour matters, and all relevant company license renewals and services.

“If you are looking to set up in KSA, make sure to do your research, and seek the advice of a professional Corporate Service Provider who has expertise on how and where to set up in KSA and approach the market correctly,” said Jessica Ashford, Chief Operation Officer of PRO Partner Group.

PRO Partner Group can facilitate all the procedures, documentation and legalities involved in establishing and maintaining a commercial entity in Saudi Arabia from start to finish and beyond, and across all business sectors. See here for more information on how to set up your business in Saudi Arabia.

For more assistance on how to set up business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and guidance to enter or grow within the Saudi market, for more information visit www.propartnergroup.com.

About PRO Partner Group:

PRO Partner Group is the leading provider of company incorporation, corporate governance and secretarial services in the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Our services cover all aspects of company setup, ongoing administrative and support services. These include company incorporation, regulatory and compliance services, visa, immigration and secretarial services. Our mission is to provide our clients with an unparalleled service which places the highest priority on security, transparency, efficiency and satisfaction. At PRO Partner Group, we take enormous pride in building strong and enduring relationships with our clients by removing the complexity involved in setting up a business in a new country and ensuring that our clients are, at all times, fully informed and with access to the necessary support to ensure the continued success of their business