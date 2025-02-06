Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia is leading the way in transforming cancer care with the establishment of the Oncology Center of Excellence, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to patient-centric, world-class oncology care, in alignment with Vision 2030. As cancer rates in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are projected to rise by over 140% between 2020 and 2040, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health is determined to offer a solution.

A Landmark Step in Oncology Care

In a major advancement for cancer treatment in the region, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has unveiled plans for an Oncology Center of Excellence in Riyadh. The center will specialize in treating breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers – three of the most prevalent forms of the disease in the GCC. Since its inception in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine, JHAH has been at the forefront of medical innovation, launching over 50 knowledge-sharing programs across disciplines, including oncology, cardiology, and neurology.

Complementing this development, Saudi Arabia’s Proton Beam Therapy Centre is the first facility of its kind in the region, welcoming 1,700 patients annually. This state-of-the-art facility offers highly targeted radiation therapy, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. It is particularly effective for treating tumors in sensitive areas such as the brain, spine, and head and neck, as well as in pediatric oncology.

Dr. Faisal Al Dahmashi, Assistant Deputy Minister for Hospital Services at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the significance of these advancements: “These world-class oncology centers reflect Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and advancing medical innovation. By integrating cutting-edge treatments such as proton therapy and fostering collaborations with global leaders, we are not only improving patient outcomes but also positioning the Kingdom as a regional hub for specialized cancer care.”

Advancing Medical Excellence and Global Collaboration

These centers serve as symbols of Saudi Arabia’s broader healthcare transformation, attracting international expertise while fostering local medical talent. Through strategic partnerships with global institutions, the Kingdom is ensuring its healthcare professionals remain at the forefront of oncology research and treatment, contributing to international clinical trials and pioneering breakthroughs in cancer care.

For patients and families, the impact of these advancements is profound. The availability of world-class cancer treatment within the region eliminates the need for costly and stressful overseas medical travel. Patients can now receive highly specialized care while staying close to their loved ones, ensuring both emotional and logistical support throughout their treatment journey.

A Future Built on Innovation and Compassion

Beyond providing cutting-edge treatments, these centers are designed to enhance patient well-being through holistic care. They stand as milestones in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward becoming a global leader in specialized healthcare, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

Saudi Arabia sends a clear message: through investment in precision medicine, collaboration with leading medical institutions, and a patient-first approach, the Kingdom is transforming cancer care and offering new hope for a healthier future.

