Riyadh, KSA – Sarooj Construction Company (Sarooj), a leading construction and real estate developer in the Sultanate of Oman, is participating in Cityscape Global, which is taking place in Riyadh, KSA, from 11 to 14 November 2024. Exhibiting under the umbrella of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, Sarooj underscores its commitment and dedication to sustainable urban development and to playing a pivotal role in realizing Oman National Vision 2040.

During the largest real estate event taking place in the region, Sarooj will unveil its flagship residential development, Sarooj Oasis. Designed to be the first fully sustainable gated community in Sultan Haitham City, this project marks the company’s inaugural venture into residential real estate.

Sarooj Oasis is set to become a premier sustainable and inclusive compound, featuring a mix of twin houses and villas that offer a unique living experience for the younger Omani population, as well as expatriates and visitors. The development emphasises spacious and modern amenities, integrating sleek designs with eco-friendly practices. Catering to the evolving needs of contemporary societies, the project is comprised of iconic buildings, verdant landscapes, and commercial districts that will set a new target for abundant living in Oman, allowing for a flexible and sustainable lifestyle.

Commenting on the participation of the company in Cityscape Global, Mr Suleiman Al Qasmi, Deputy CEO of Sarooj Construction, said: “We are thrilled to take part in this prestigious event alongside the Omani Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.”

“Cityscape Global provides an excellent platform for us to demonstrate our commitment to the Oman National Vision 2040 and our innovative approach to sustainable urban development. Our ambitious plans for 2025 aims to set new benchmarks in the real estate sector, with the launch of our first residential project, Sarooj Oasis. We will also be looking forward to reinforcing and expanding our partnerships with key players around the world to deliver excellence,” he added.

Sarooj Construction is keen on forging robust partnerships and attracting investors both regionally and internationally. By collaborating with esteemed developers, designers, and investors who share a commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and smart communities, Sarooj aims to enhance its capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions in the construction and real estate sectors.

With a dynamic portfolio exceeding $1.3 billion and a dedicated workforce of over 4,000 highly skilled professionals, the contributions of Sarooj resonate with Oman’s iconic landmarks and infrastructural prowess. The company is renowned for delivering high-quality projects across various sectors, including Oil & Gas, Roads & Bridges, Marine, Energy, and Renewables. Sarooj is also recognised for its outstanding integration of advanced technologies such as AI, drone surveying, and satellite data, which have revolutionised construction processes by enhancing efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

About Sarooj Construction:

Founded in 1976, Sarooj Construction Company is one of Oman’s leading construction and infrastructure firms, known for delivering excellence in a variety of sectors including Oil & Gas, Roads & Bridges, Marine, Energy, Renewables, and Utilities. With a diverse portfolio of high-profile projects and a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and business growth, Sarooj continues to play a vital role in shaping Oman’s infrastructure landscape and contributing to its economic and social development. Sarooj is also recognized for its strategic focus on In-Country Value (ICV) and CSR, supporting the development of Oman’s workforce, communities, and economy.