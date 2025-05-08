Ajman, UAE: In a shared effort to elevate project management capabilities across academia and industry, Ajman University (AU) and the Project Management Institute (PMI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership brings together one of the UAE’s top-ranked institutions and the world’s leading authority on project management to drive innovation, professional development, and global best practices across the Middle East and North Africa region.



The MoU, signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Mr. Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, at PMI, outlines a comprehensive collaboration to strengthen career readiness and institutional excellence in an increasingly digital and project-driven world.



“As a non-profit educational institution, Ajman University places academic excellence and lifelong learning at the core of its mission. This step aligns with our vision to establish strategic partnerships that support our future aspirations. We strongly believe in empowering our students with up-to-date skills in project management through access to advanced learning tools and internationally recognized methodologies. These efforts enhance their readiness for the job market and help instill a culture of efficiency and excellence in a rapidly evolving digital environment”, said Dr. Karim Seghir.



Through this agreement, PMI will support the launch of a tailored digital platform that will provide AU students, faculty, and staff with exclusive access to PMI’s robust suite of professional development resources. These include globally recognized certifications, experiential learning opportunities, and engagement with an international network of industry experts.



The collaboration also includes the co-creation of case studies, shared access to academic and professional tools, and joint participation in regional and international events. These initiatives are designed to empower both institutions to deliver high-impact educational experiences and foster agile, workforce-ready talent.



“We are proud to have our first partnership in the Emirate of Ajman with Ajman University, one of the UAE’s leading institutions, globally recognized for innovation and graduate employability. This partnership reflects PMI’s continued commitment to nurturing future-ready talent and bridging the gap between academia and industry. By aligning PMI’s global standards in project management with Ajman University’s forward-thinking academic approach, we aim to empower students and professionals to lead meaningful change and deliver lasting impact across the region,” said Mr. Hanny Alshazly.



This MoU reinforces PMI’s strategic expansion across the MENA region and exemplifies its efforts to collaborate with academic leaders to close the global project talent gap. It also strengthens Ajman University’s mission to create a transformative, future-oriented learning environment rooted in excellence, innovation, and global relevance.



About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).



With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation.

As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs. For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.