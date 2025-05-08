Muscat - Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic Banking Window of Bank Dhofar," launched the "Salary Transfer" campaign, offering customers a comprehensive package of exclusive benefits designed to enhance their banking experience.

The four-month campaign will offer a range of exclusive benefits and privileges for individuals who open new salary accounts or transfer their existing salaries to Dhofar Islamic. Customers with a minimum salary credit of RO 700 will enjoy first-year annual fee waiver on credit cards, as well as benefit from competitive financing rates, faster processing times, and flexible terms.

In addition, the campaign features special debit and credit card offers; free debit card issuance for accounts opened through Dhofar Islamic mobile banking, and access to standby cash credit facilities via Dhofar Islamic credit card cash advance facility at competitive pricing.

Commenting on the launch, Amor Al Amri, GM & Chief Dhofar Islamic Banking Officer , stated, “This campaign reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful value to our customers while supporting our growth trajectory. By offering tailored benefits and enhanced digital access, we aim to strengthen our relationship with customers and make Dhofar Islamic their preferred banking partner.”

The Salary Campaign aligns with Dhofar Islamic’s long-term strategy to expand its customer base, improve market share and enhance brand visibility across the Sultanate. It underscores the bank’s commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric financial solutions while contributing to the economic growth of the Sultanate of Oman.

The bank has made significant strides in expanding its offerings, launching innovative products like the Savings Plan and MasterCard World Credit Card, and supporting the financing of major projects across sectors such as energy, real estate, and infrastructure. It has also established a 10-Year OMR 250 million Sukuk Al Musharaka Program enabling it to tap into Islamic capital markets.

Dhofar Islamic's 25 branches network and its growing portfolio of Sharia-compliant products are testaments to its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers. By continually innovating, embracing sustainability and supporting national development, Dhofar Islamic is set to play an even greater role in shaping the future of Islamic banking in Oman.

For more information, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Dhofar Islamic branch or visit www.dhofarislamic.com or explore the available services via the Dhofar Islamic mobile banking app.