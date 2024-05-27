Muscat, Oman – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification announces SANS Muscat June 2024 from 1-6 June 2024 at the Kempinski Hotel, Muscat. The training program aims to equip cyber professionals with the requisite skills to defend organizations from current and emerging cyber threats within industrial control systems, on-premise and in the cloud.

Oman ranks third in the Arab world and 21st worldwide out of 193 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index, and the value of the cybersecurity market in the Sultanate is predicted to hit $58 million by 2025. This growth is driven by the expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) services and a rising frequency of cyberattacks targeting key sectors such as finance and healthcare, as these industries digitalize and migrate sensitive data and critical operations online.

“Oman's commitment to improving its cybersecurity framework is evident in its high ranking and the projected market growth,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, at SANS Institute. “By prioritizing the security of digital services and protecting critical sectors from cyber threats, the Sultanate is establishing itself as a regional and global leader in cybersecurity. Training programs like SANS Muscat June 2024 and initiatives by the Oman National CERT aim to educate both public and private sectors on best cyber practices. This not only enhances Oman’s cybersecurity posture, but enables citizens to proactively work towards the Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes cybersecurity as part of economic diversification and financial sustainability.”

SANS Muscat June 2024 offers two courses through both in-person training and simultaneous live online sessions: the recently updated SEC401: Security Essentials - Network, Endpoint, and Cloud; and ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials.

SEC401 is an essential course for all cyber professionals, equipping participants with foundational knowledge of network security, cloud defenses, and endpoint security. Whether new to information security or a seasoned practitioner with a specialized focus, SEC401 will provide the essential information security skills and techniques needed to protect and secure critical information and technology assets, whether on-premise or in the cloud.

ICS410 focuses on industrial control systems and SCADA security, vital for the infrastructure of the modern world. Participants will acquire cyber-secure-aware engineering practices and how to provide real-time support for control system IT/OT operations.

Alongside the training program, SANS will host a Community Night in Muscat on June 3, 2024 – ‘Unlocking Secrets - An Exploration of PulseView & Side-Channel Timing Attacks’. Led by Monta Elkins, SANS Certified Instructor, the session will introduce attendees to hardware hacking, specifically PulseView - the 'Wireshark of hardware hacking' - and unveil a technique behind unlocking a keypad safe, relying solely on its user interface.

For more information and to register for SANS Muscat June 2024 in person or online, please visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/muscat-june-2024/. To register for the SANS Muscat June Community Night, please visit: https://www.sans.org/mlp/community-night-muscat-june-2024/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org