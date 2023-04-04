SANS’ dedication towards building the next generation of cybersecurity talent in the UAE and beyond was honoured at GISEC 2023 when they received ‘Enabling the Cybersecurity Industry Growth' award from H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, as well as 'Best Cybersecurity Training Provider’ at the Cyber Strategists Summit 2023 in the same week

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, received the award for 'Enabling the Cybersecurity Industry Growth' from H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government and Cyber Security Council at GISEC Global 2023, as well as 'Best Cybersecurity Training Provider' at the Cyber Strategists Summit 2023.

Commenting on their wins, Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – MEA, at SANS Institute said – “It is a monumental honor to receive this recognition from His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, on behalf of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. Additionally, to be distinguished as the ‘Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year’ consecutively is just as validating. One of the predominant challenges in the Middle East is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent, and it is rewarding to know that our efforts in bridging the gap are coming to fruition. It is a valued responsibility; one we are proud to undertake in enabling the growth of the cybersecurity industry in the region.”

Due to the growing number of cyber risks in the Middle East, it is essential for organizations to invest in workforce development and adopt advanced technologies to tackle these challenges and build a robust cybersecurity culture to effectively mitigate threats. In this vein, by focusing on continuous learning, embracing new initiatives, and encouraging collaboration, the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy aims to create a safe and resilient cyber infrastructure that enables citizens to fulfil their aspirations and empowers businesses to thrive.

To stay ahead of cybercriminals, organizations must invest in regular and ongoing education, training, and certification programs for their personnel. All employees, both technical and non-technical, would benefit from understanding cyber risks and identifying potential threats. An innovator in cybersecurity training, SANS Institute equips individuals and organizations with practical skills through flexible, hybrid training formats that can be adapted to specific business needs.

Baltagi concluded, “I am immensely proud to lead a team that is determined to make the digital world a safer place! Both these accolades are a testament to our steadfast commitment towards advancing cybersecurity education – not just in the UAE, but across the Middle East – and empowering professionals with the knowledge and skills required to field the ever-evolving threat landscape.”

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.