Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification announces SANS Summer Dunes 2024 from 1-6 June 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Saudi Arabia. Participants will learn how to apply digital forensic methodologies to different case types and situations, enabling them to apply the right methodology to achieve the best outcome in the real world.

Saudi Arabia is making strides in its strategic commitment to cybersecurity, spearheaded by the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), which drives numerous cyber protection initiatives across the Kingdom. Nevertheless, like many other nations, Saudi is grappling with a severe shortage of cyber talent. The demand for digital and cybersecurity specialists is growing, presenting significant opportunities for individuals to pursue a career in this field.

“Prioritizing and investing in cybersecurity training is necessary for Saudi Arabia's digital resilience,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, at SANS Institute. “As the Kingdom continues to advance technologically under Saudi Vision 2030, individuals, organizations and government entities will inadvertently encounter a rise in increasingly sophisticated threats.”

SANS Summer Dunes 2024 highlights two courses through both in-person training and simultaneous live online sessions: FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis; and FOR610: Reverse-Engineering Malware: Malware Analysis Tools and Techniques.

FOR500 builds in-depth and comprehensive digital forensics knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems by analyzing and authenticating forensic data as well as tracking detailed user activity and organizing findings. Additionally, the latest FOR500 update increases the capabilities of investigators across a wide range of forensic artifacts.

FOR610 explores malware analysis tools and techniques in depth. This training has helped forensic investigators, analysts, incident responders, security engineers, and IT administrators acquire the practical skills to examine malicious programs that target and infect Windows systems.

“In today's threat environment, having these skills on the team is imperative to support the entire spectrum of cyber crimes, including fraud, insider threats, employee misuse, industrial espionage, ransomware, and computer intrusion investigations,” concludes Baltagi.

SANS Institute will also hold a Community Night Talk on June 3, 2024, ‘Exploring the Link Between Corruption and Cybercrime’. Led by Jason Jordaan, Principal Instructor at SANS, this talk will explore how corruption related to cybercrime works, how organized crime groups identify targets, and discuss a case study that the presenter was involved in, where a cybercrime group used corruption to pull off a major hack of several government departments.

For more information and to register for SANS Summer Dunes 2024 in person or online, please visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/summer-dunes-2024/

To register for the SANS Summer Dunes 2024 Community Night Talk, please visit: https://www.sans.org/mlp/community-night-summer-dunes-june-2024/

