Manama, Bahrain– SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, have just opened the third cohort of their Cyber Reskilling Program in Bahrain, in partnership with The Labour Fund (Tamkeen). Those interested in the program can register as of today. The registration window will close on the 19th of June 2023.

The SANS Cyber Reskilling Program aims to identify, educate, and rapidly reskill individuals in just eight weeks, with comprehensive foundational training from the world’s leading industry experts. Participants will undertake three SANS courses and achieve two GIAC certifications – the industry-renowned GSEC and GCIH. Once they have completed the program, successful graduates are well suited for a range of entry-level cybersecurity roles, in Security Analyst Teams, Junior Penetration Testing, Forensics, Management & Policy, and Junior Incident Response.

“We are looking forward to the third iteration of the Cyber Reskilling Program following the engagement in and success of the first two cohorts,” comments Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at SANS Institute. “This program truly bolsters students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the cybersecurity field, ensuring graduates are highly prepared and ready to make an impact.”

Recruit New Cybersecurity Talent

The program benefits cybersecurity employers in the region, too. Previous graduates of the Cyber Reskilling Program have secured roles at established companies such as CTM360, Citibank, Gulf Air, Beyon Cyber, Y.K Almoayyed and Sons, and Zendata. Potential employers that partner with SANS Institute on the Cyber Reskilling Program have the opportunity to gain priority access to emerging Bahraini cybersecurity talent as well as to a host of networking sessions with SANS Certified Instructors and industry-leading cybersecurity specialists.

Baltagi says, “Employers benefit from access to our dedicated, specialist recruiter, who works with employers to connect them to the right ‘reskilled’ candidate, for their organizational needs.”

Opportunities to Engage and Contribute

On 22 June 2023, the Cyber Reskilling Program Career Fair will take place, where the latest cohort of graduates and employers can connect and discuss future opportunities.

About the Program

The Cyber Reskilling Program consists of three courses: SEC275: Foundations - Computers, Technology, and Security, enabling students to develop fundamental skills and knowledge in key IT subject areas and speak the same language as industry professionals; SEC401: Security Essentials: Network, Endpoint, and Cloud, to provide the information security skills and techniques needed to protect and secure critical IT assets, on-premises or in the cloud; and SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling, to equip students with the skills to conduct thorough incident response investigations.

Selection Process

Students are carefully selected through a competency-based assessment process, using the SANS CyberTalent Enhanced aptitude assessment tool. This tool is specifically developed by SANS and designed based on traits and characteristics of world-class instructors and cybersecurity professionals to assess and shortlist those with the greatest chance of success in the field.

Apply Now

The Cyber Reskilling Program is supported by Tamkeen and interested individuals and employers will be able to apply directly via the SANS website. For more information and to register, please visit the website https://www.sans.org/mlp/bahrain-academy/

