Powered by OCI AI infrastructure, Grok models will leverage OCI Compute instances with significant price-performance and scalability advantages

United Arab Emirates — xAI has selected Oracle to offer xAI’s Grok models via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service for a wide range of use cases, including content creation, research, and business process automation. xAI will also leverage the scalability, performance, and cost efficiency of OCI’s leading AI infrastructure to train and run inferencing for its next-generation Grok models.

"Grok 3 represents a leap forward in AI capabilities and Oracle’s advanced data platform will accelerate its impact on enterprises,” said Jimmy Ba, co-founder, xAI. “This collaboration between xAI and Oracle is set to redefine enterprise-grade AI.”

Founded in March 2023, xAI is at the forefront of AI innovation, building technologies that push the boundaries of human understanding. Grok 3, xAI’s latest model, has reasoning capabilities refined through large-scale reinforcement learning with high performance in mathematics, coding, and universal understanding. To provide organizations with a path to strong data governance, management, and security, xAI models are augmented with OCI’s enterprise-grade capabilities. In addition, all data sent by Oracle to Grok models is processed on zero data retention endpoints, offering an extra layer of protection.

"By bringing xAI’s cutting-edge Grok models to our customers, we are expanding the possibilities of AI in the enterprise,” said Greg Pavlik, executive vice president, AI and Data Management Services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the most advanced AI solutions, giving organizations greater choice and flexibility in deploying the latest AI technologies.”

Oracle brings leading-edge AI technology close to enterprise data and prioritizes security, adaptability, and scalability. This helps customers across industries apply the right AI technologies, including generative and agentic AI, to the right business scenarios for immediate results. In addition, thousands of AI innovators are leveraging OCI’s cost-effective, purpose-built AI capabilities to run the most demanding AI workloads faster. OCI bare metal GPU instances can power applications for generative AI, natural language processing, computer vision, and recommendation systems.

Windstream, a leading telecommunications service provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, is exploring options to use xAI’s multimodal models via OCI to create more fluid workstreams and empower its employees.

“In the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of telecommunications, there’s no shortage of ways AI can benefit our business,” said Kaushik Bhanderi, senior vice president, Windstream. “We think there could be real advantages to leveraging Grok models via OCI Generative AI service, integrating language comprehension and reasoning to propose meaningful actions.”

About xAI

xAI is a foundation model lab building AI to help humanity understand the universe. Visit us at x.ai.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

